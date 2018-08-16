The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints releases statement about dropping the term Mormon

On August 16, President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints released the following statement:

“The Lord has impressed upon my mind the importance of the name He has revealed for His Church, even The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. We have work before us to bring ourselves in harmony with His will. In recent weeks, various Church leaders and departments have initiated the necessary steps to do so. Additional information about this important matter will be made available in the coming months.”

The statement was released through the Church’s newsroom website. The website, which was previously called Mormon Newsroom, is now just called Newsroom. The link to the newsroom site remains the same.

Along with the statement the Church released an updated Newsroom style guide explaining how to properly refer to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

In reference to using the term the Mormon church, the guide states, “While the term “Mormon Church” has long been publicly applied to the Church as a nickname, it is not an authorized title, and the Church discourages its use. Thus, please avoid using the abbreviation “LDS” or the nickname “Mormon” as substitutes for the name of the Church, as in “Mormon Church,” “LDS Church,” or “Church of the Latter-day Saints.”

The rest of the guide can be found here.