The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints updates handbook; encourages vaccinations and discourages ‘extreme’ survivalism

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints updated its handbook on March 31, including a statement that encourages vaccinations and discourages certain practices of emergency preparedness.

“This handbook revision is being done under the direction of the First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. The text guides leaders around the world to better serve with Christlike care. It also helps them implement and adapt the Church’s programs, policies and procedures to their circumstances,” according to the Church statement on the subject.

The handbook was specific in encouraging vaccinations.

“Vaccinations administered by competent medical professionals protect health and preserve life,” the updated handbook section stated. “Members of the Church are encouraged to safeguard themselves, their children, and their communities through vaccination.”

Some students at BYU-Idaho feel that the Church statement doesn’t go far enough.

“I wish that they would have been more direct in saying that the vaccine coming out so quickly quite literally is an answer to the prayers and the fasting that they asked us to do when the pandemic started, which it is,” said Rebecca Hoffman, a sophomore studying biology. “I wish they would have been more direct in saying that getting the vaccine is what God wants us to do.”

Furthermore, the Church added guidelines concerning the lengths that members go to in order to be prepared for emergencies.

The handbook warns, “against extreme or excessive preparation for possible catastrophic events. Such efforts are sometimes called survivalism. Efforts to prepare should be motivated by faith, not fear. Church leaders have counseled members not to go into debt to establish food storage. Instead, members should establish a home storage supply and a financial reserve over time.”

It is not clear whether this statement is in response to specific social trends, but during the 2020 year of social unrest and COVID-19, Americans bought 17 million guns, a record more than any other year in U.S. history.

In the past, the Church has issued statements and handbook updates in response to social trends of our time, including statements on rooting out racism and seeking reliable information online.