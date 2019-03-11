The Church releases virtual tour of Rome Italy temple

Sharing is caring!











The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints released a virtual tour of the newly dedicated Rome Italy temple on March 7.

Elder David A. Bednar and Elder Ronald A. Rasband, the two members in the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, walked virtual visitors through each room of the temple and explained the rituals and symbols inside.

President Russell M. Nelson invited people everywhere to view the video on his Facebook page. He said in the opening remark of the video, “The members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints declare the temple is literally the house of the Lord. Each temple is a holy sanctuary in which sacred ceremony and ordinances of the gospel are performing – by for the living and for the dead.”

The video later introduced the paintings and the designs of the temple. The Rome Italy temple includes 120 references to the Savior’s life and his teachings, according to the Church website.

“One important thing to understand about the construction of temples is that nothing is done by accident,” said Elder Bednar on his Facebook page.

The video ended with Elder Bednar and Elder Rasband next to the statue of Christ, with the statues of the original 12 apostles standing in the back.

“There were temples anciently; there are temples on the earth today. Anciently, there were 12 apostles. Today, there are also 12 apostles with the same authority,” said Elder Bednar.

The temple open house was held from Jan. 28 to Feb. 16. President Nelson conducted the dedication ceremony on March 10. People can view the Rome Italy temple virtual tour on The Church Newsroom.