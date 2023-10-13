On Sept. 29, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints released an update on the newly constructed church hymnbook.

The Church expects to publish the hymnbook, in 50 languages, in 2030.

According to Church News, small batches of songs may begin to be published digitally in 2024.

The project began in June 2018. Over 17,000 songs have been submitted to the Church. Elder Dale G. Renlund from The Quorum of the Twelve Apostles is overseeing the project.

“One way God helps us to feel the Spirit and motivates us to live the gospel of Jesus Christ is through sacred music,” Elder Renlund said to Church News. “We are pleased to share an update on the anticipated consolidated music collection. This collection will help deepen conversion to the Lord and His work. We pray that it will bless, edify, comfort and cheer you in the coming years.”

The hymnal will contain 500 hymns and children’s songs. Unlike the current hymnbook, the songs will be translated into different languages with the same hymn numbers as well.

There are over 150 global music reviewers helping review the music submissions, they determine which songs move forward to the hymnbook committee and analyze the submissions using five core standards:

Increases faith in and worship of Heavenly Father and His Son, Jesus Christ. Teaches core doctrine with power and clarity. Invites joyful singing at home and at church. Comforts the weary and inspires members to endure in faith. Unifies members throughout the Church.

“We want to thank those who submitted music for their patience as we treat every submission with great care and appreciation,” said Steve Schank, one of the Church’s music managers and chair of the hymnbook committee to the Church News.