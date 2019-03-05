The Church’s online platforms to get new identities

Sharing is caring!











The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Tuesday they are now making changes to its online presence.

According to a news release, the change is to reflect the Church’s full name and show the faith’s commitment to follow Jesus Christ.

“Every day we should ask ourselves, ‘How can we better live as Jesus Christ taught and lived?’” President Russell M. Nelson said. “This mindset will help fill our lives, our homes, our neighborhoods, and our churches with more of Christ’s light and power.”

Effective March 5, the Church’s official website will become ChurchofJesusChrist.org. The new domain name will begin pointing to the LDS.org home page. In the coming months, the ChurchofJesusChrist.org domain name will replace various church communication outlets. MormonNewsroom.org will become Newsroom.ChurchofJesusChrist.org, according to the news release.

With the primary audience of mormon.org being those outside of the Church, merging it with the Church’s new member-focused domain name will take additional time according to the news release.

“Work is underway to unify and restructure all these websites into a new, more cohesive and personalized experience under the ChurchofJesusChrist.org domain. Until that time, mormon.org will change to ComeuntoChrist.org,” according to the news release.

The Church has also made changes to their social media platforms to reflect the movement to return the spoken name of the Church towards Jesus Christ. A new Facebook group called “The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Inspiration and News,” has been designed to create a community and connection for members of the Church.

The Church also will continue to use its current Twitter account name “The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints,” while implementing the user name @churchNewsroom as the primary source on social media for the Church’s news, according to the news release.

Mobile applications from the Church will also be renamed to align with the recent direction from President Nelson. “LDS Music” will now be known as “Sacred Music” while the Gospel Library will retain its current name.

It remains unclear if the “LDS Tools” app will be apart of this change of name to follow direction from church leadership.

The email address of all Church employees, general church leaders and volunteers will now use @ChurchofJesusChrist.org domain instead of @ldschurch.org.

“Much work remains, particularly as the Church make changes to products in numerous languages throughout the world. The First Presidency asks Latter-day Saints and others to be patient and courteous as changes are made,” according to the news release.

On August 16, 2018, President Nelson said, “The Lord has impressed upon my mind the importance of the name He has revealed for His Church, even The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. We have work before us to bring ourselves in harmony with His will. In recent weeks, various Church leaders and departments have initiated the necessary steps to do so. Additional information about this important matter will be made available in the coming months.”

Since this time, the Church has been working to remove nicknames of the church and re-implement the name of Jesus Christ in which the Church was named after in 1888 by revelation to the Church’s President Joseph Smith Jr.