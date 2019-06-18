The city of Rexburg approves payment for well houses

The City of Rexburg approved nearly $2.5 million during its City Council meeting to construct two well houses.The two well houses will be of a 107-foot diameter and will serve thousands of the citizens in Rexburg.

The funding will come from the state of Idaho and was approved by the City Council before the project could move forward.

Keith Davidson, Public Works director for Rexburg, presented the proposal on Wednesday evening.

Council member Tisha Flora asked Davidson how long the timeline of construction would be on the two well houses, expressing concern that the extensive construction would not be completed by winter.

Davidson said the construction will begin as soon as possible, once the payment has been approved by the city. He said the outer structures would easily be completed before winter so the remaining construction portion can continue during the winter.

The first of the well houses will be at 7 N. 260 E. near Commercial Tire, and the second well house will be at 1000 S. 2100 W. in front of Burton Elementary School.

The beginnings of the construction can already be seen in both of the locations, including a large concrete reservoir at the sight near Burton Elementary.

The city received two different bids from construction companies. One of the bids was nearly $1 million higher than the others. Mayor Jerry Merrill asked Davidson why the two bids were so different.

Davidson said they had no formal estimate of the cost of the well house construction, but that in looking at past projects of the city, as well as the rising costs of construction, the informal estimate was around $3 million.

The Council awarded $2,446,605 to Rexburg Public Works to pay DL Beck Construction to begin the construction of the well houses.