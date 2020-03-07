The city of Rexburg gathers at the courthouse to support missing children

Dozens of people from Rexburg and from around the country gathered at the Madison County Courthouse on March 6 to watch the long-anticipated hearing for Lori Daybell.

Individuals started appearing at the courthouse with posters as early as 10:30 a.m. for the 2 p.m. hearing to show their support to Tylee Ryan and Joshua “JJ” Vallow, the two children who have been missing from Rexburg since November of 2019.

Bruklin Van Dyke, a member of the Rexburg community, was one of the first to arrive at the courthouse. She came early hoping to seat in the courthouse to witness firsthand the hearing unfold.

Van Dyke knew Tammy Daybell, Chad Daybell’s ex-wife, before she died. She was her little brother’s librarian. Van Dyke and her sister started following the case because of that connection but came to the courthouse to get some answers to many unsettled topics.

“We are here to support Tylee and JJ,” Van Dyke said. “We just want to get some answers to where they are at.”

Her sister, Taryn Van Dyke, wants Ryan and JJ Vallow to know that everyone is in their favor and wants them to be okay.

This case has made national headlines and caught the attention of news stations and people across the U.S. Meagan Moore, a freshman studying biology, followed this case all along. She said it piqued her interest and she has been watching updates on the situation.

“I am here today because I want to know where these kids are,” Moore said. “They need justice and there is nobody to help them. If their mom isn’t going to stand by them, then who will?”

As the clock ticked closer to 2 p.m., the courthouse filled up; cars passed by full of people honking and shouting out of their windows “where are the kids?”

Brittny Scott, a Rexburg resident, shared her opinion as well as what she believes is the opinion of the Rexburg community in regards to the missing children.

“I think the community of Rexburg just wants answers,” Scott said. “We would love to hear that she is innocent; we would love to hear that the kids are actually safe, but I think the longer she holds out, the less hope Rexburg has in her and in that happening.”

A group of individuals distributed and tied pink and blue ribbons on trees around the courthouse to show how united the city of Rexburg is in hoping for the safety of the children.

The courthouse reached maximum capacity, leading groups of people to gather around to watch the hearing on a live Facebook stream. At the conclusion, people learned that her bail was lowered to $1 million, and anticipation rose for the approaching preliminary hearing set for March 18 and 19.

Macy Burns, a junior studying history education, was inside the courtroom for the hearing. She hoped they wouldn’t lower the bail — the feelings she felt during the hearing were of excitement and sadness that the hearing even had to happen.

“It was exciting but in a sad way just because everyone wants to know where the kids are, but it’s exciting being a part of something so big,” Burns said. “It is pretty cool to see the community come together, and meet other people and see why they are here, why they traveled.”

Other members of the Rexburg community were surprised and unhappy with Daybell’s bail being lowered to $1 million.

Jennings Skidmore, a lifelong resident of Rexburg, shared his displeasure with the bail. He lives in the same community as the Daybells but only ever learned about them when their kids went missing.

“When all of this happened, it was kind of a shot to our little community out there and our neighborhood,” Skidmore said. “We are just here to support Tylee and JJ, and Larry and Kay. We just want them to know that people around here are supporting them, so hopefully, things will work out and we all hope for the best — that the kids are okay.”

The crowd gathered around the courthouse’s staircase, anticipating for Daybell’s family to step out and give a statement concerning their feelings on the hearing.