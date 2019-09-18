The College of Education and Human Development enables BYU-Idaho students to explore various fields in home and family, psychology, religious education, sociology and social work, teacher education and field services.

“This college is made up of people who are committed to understand and help people,” said David R. Peck, the dean of the College of Education and Human Development. “This is a group of service-oriented people from a variety of different disciplines.”

Home and Family

According to the Home and Family Department’s page, the department provides students with, “hands-on classes, professional societies, internships, and student teaching placements.”

Within this department, there are four majors to choose from:

Family & Consumer Sciences

Professional Preschool Education

Marriage and Family Studies

Child Development

“I thought child development was for those who wanted to be teachers, but that’s not true,” said Summer Telford, a sophomore studying child development. “I feel like a lot of people see child development as one of the ‘fluffy majors,’ but it’s more intense than I thought it would be.”

Psychology

According to the BYU-I Psychology page, “The purpose of BYU-Idaho Psychology is to use the study of behavior, mental states and processes to provide students with an opportunity to evaluate and modify their own behavior and goals in the light of (Latter-day Saint) standards and psychological principles.”

While psychology is the only bachelor’s degree within the Psychology Department, there are three possible emphases:

General Psychology

Industrial Organizational Psychology

Health Psychology

Paul Larkin, a senior studying psychology, advises students to learn about what the major entails.

“I went into the major thinking it was going to be simply from an organizational standpoint,” Larkin said. “It was not until later that I found out more about what I needed to do to succeed in a career with this degree.”

Religious Education

Lon Pyper, a faculty member of the Religious Education Department, shared a quote from Joseph F. Smith, a President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, “The most important knowledge in the world is gospel knowledge. It is knowledge of God and his laws, of those things that men must do to work out their salvation with fear and trembling before the Lord.”

Students are required to take 14 credits of religion courses in order to graduate, which is the equivalent to a minor in religion. The four required cornerstone classes are The Eternal Family, Foundations of the Restoration, Jesus Christ and the Everlasting Gospel and The Teachings and Doctrine of the Book of Mormon. Other religion courses include Preparing for Eternal Marriage, Teachings of the Living Prophets and Doctrines of the Gospel.

Pyper has been teaching religion on campus for 20 years.

“I love to teach and what better to teach than the gospel,” Pyper said. “(The purpose of the department) is to teach the doctrines of Christ that leads to exaltation, to increase faith in Jesus Christ and to save souls.”

Sociology and Social Work

Within the Department of Sociology and Social Work, there are two degrees to choose from:

Sociology

Social Work

Sociology is the study of human society, while social work is learning how to help people in society that are in need of assistance.

Social work requires prerequisites before entering the program. Students are advised to claim sociology as their major first and do the required courses before applying to become a social work major.

“I would advise (students) to stop by our department and check out the requirements,” said Nathan Meeker, the department chair. “Talk with the faculty, get an idea of what is required in the major and take the introductory courses.”

Teacher Education

Degree options for students interested are:

Early Childhood Education and Special Education (ECSE)

Elementary Education

Special Education

Secondary Education

Students within the Department of Teacher Education have a one-on-one experience with their professors because “teachers at BYU-Idaho are focused on helping each student realize their full potential through academics and personal growth,” according to its page.

Each previously listed major is designated to a specific age group. For example, the students majoring in Early Childhood and Special Education work with children between the ages of infancy to 8-years-old.

For more information on each degree, students can visit this page.

Field Services

According to the BYU-I Field Services page, “Our purpose in the Field Services Office is to uplift each student as a disciple of Christ with eternal significance and potential.”

Field Services works with all of the education students said Carol Frongner, the records coordinator for the Field Services Department.

“We prepare (students) to do practicums, so they can go out and get experience teaching in public schools,” Frongner said.

The Field Services sends students to student teach in southeast Idaho as well as some districts in Utah, Arizona and Nevada. For one semester, students teach in public schools with a mentor.

“They (education majors) need to be looking ahead and not waiting until they become seniors to think about doing student teaching,” Frongner said.

Academic societies for the College of Education and Human Development

According to the BYU-I Academic Society page, the University, “provides the opportunity for students to form voluntary organizations for the promotion of common academic and professional interests.”

Societies within the college include:

Child & Family Advocacy Society

Criminal Justice Society

Education Society

Family & Consumer Science Society

Family Community & Career Leaders of America

Genealogical Society

Psychology Society

Recreation Management Society

Social Work Society

Sociology Society

For more information on each society, visit this page.

Peck encourages prospective students to:

Speak with faculty members about courses, skills and career paths. Ask the professors about what life inside and outside their field looks like.

Engage with upper-class students who have gone through the courses, exams and practicums.

Visit the Career and Academic Advising office.

“If they (prospective students) are interested and like to help people, there is a home for them within our college that is rich and meaningful,” Peck said. “There are wonderful opportunities here.”