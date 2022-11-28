The Collegiate Dancers perform their way home

From Nov. 15-19 the BYU-Idaho Collegiate Dancers performed this semester’s Extravadance, “Home: Where Our Story Begins.”

Extravadance is a production that thrills audiences each semester. With approximately 20 performances a night, many found themselves enthralled as dancers pirouetted, leaped, lifted and jigged the night away.

According to the BYU-I Eliza R. Snow Society Facebook page, “’Home: Where Our Story Begins’ brings together nearly 60 unique dancers to incorporate a variety of dance styles while exploring memories, relationships, geography, and nationalities representing home. Sponsored by the Dance Department, this performance will explore all that home means to us. Come home and join us for a night you won’t forget.”

Each dance brought a new story and dimension to the audience’s interpretation of home. One contemporary piece started with the dancers walking on and off the stage with chairs. The choreography and movement with the chairs told the story of life’s changes. Through all the changes and ups and downs, they were always able to find a way back home to their chair.

Some audience members reflected on their experience, saying they could see a piece of their story in every dance.

The dances were diverse in costumes, music, style and history. Collegiate Dancers are made up of three teams; the contemporary team, the world team and the ballroom team.

“They have student choreographers and directors work with each other to put together auditions and gather all the dancers they need for their pieces,” said Talia Earl, a junior studying dance. “They rehearse kind of like a part-time job every week.”

