CampusPhoto

The Collegiate Dancers perform their way home

By Tessa Fronk
A high energy jazz routine performed by dancers at Extravadance. Photo credit: Tatum Troescher

From Nov. 15-19 the BYU-Idaho Collegiate Dancers performed this semester’s Extravadance, “Home: Where Our Story Begins.”

The ending number at the Fall 2022 Extravadance.
The ending number at the Fall 2022 Extravadance. Photo credit: Tatum Troescher

Extravadance is a production that thrills audiences each semester. With approximately 20 performances a night, many found themselves enthralled as dancers pirouetted, leaped, lifted and jigged the night away.

Dancers performing a hip-hop routine.
Dancers performing a hip-hop routine. Photo credit: Tatum Troescher

According to the BYU-I Eliza R. Snow Society Facebook page, “’Home: Where Our Story Begins’ brings together nearly 60 unique dancers to incorporate a variety of dance styles while exploring memories, relationships, geography, and nationalities representing home. Sponsored by the Dance Department, this performance will explore all that home means to us. Come home and join us for a night you won’t forget.”

An action shot during an Extravadance piece.
An action shot during an Extravadance piece. Photo credit: Tatum Troescher

Dancers perform with props in a contemporary routine.
Dancers perform with props in a contemporary routine. Photo credit: Tatum Troescher

Each dance brought a new story and dimension to the audience’s interpretation of home. One contemporary piece started with the dancers walking on and off the stage with chairs. The choreography and movement with the chairs told the story of life’s changes. Through all the changes and ups and downs, they were always able to find a way back home to their chair.

Collegiate dancers performing at Fall 2022 Extravadance.
Collegiate Dancers performing at Fall 2022 Extravadance. Photo credit: Tatum Troescher

A decade routine performed by collegiate dancers.
A decade routine performed by collegiate dancers. Photo credit: Tatum Troescher

Some audience members reflected on their experience, saying they could see a piece of their story in every dance.

A modern contemporary piece at Extravadance.
A modern contemporary piece at Extravadance. Photo credit: Tatum Troescher

The dances were diverse in costumes, music, style and history. Collegiate Dancers are made up of three teams; the contemporary team, the world team and the ballroom team.

Dancers performing a cultural piece.
Dancers performing a cultural piece. Photo credit: Tatum Troescher

“They have student choreographers and directors work with each other to put together auditions and gather all the dancers they need for their pieces,” said Talia Earl, a junior studying dance. “They rehearse kind of like a part-time job every week.”

An image of a classical ballet piece.
An image of a classical ballet piece. Photo credit: Tatum Troescher

Collegiate dancers during a jazz routine.
Collegiate dancers during a jazz routine. Photo credit: Tatum Troescher

To learn more about the Collegiate Dancers, see this page.

Tessa Fronk
The new high-end wedding photographer

Features Addison Brasher - 0
A senior project launches a future career.
Read more

Playing toward a lifetime of success

Features Will Vasseur - 0
A BYU-Idaho communication student created a sports magazine for his senior project.
Read more

The Video Production Society has a story to tell

Features Zachary Bagley - 0
The Video Production Society invites all BYU-I students to join their team.
Read more

US vs. Wales: A preview of things to come?

News Logan Buchanan - 0
Did the U.S. show its fans more of what is to come in their first game in the 2022 FIFA World Cup?
Read more
    The new high-end wedding photographer

    Features Addison Brasher - 0
    A senior project launches a future career.
    Read more

    Playing toward a lifetime of success

    Features Will Vasseur - 0
    A BYU-Idaho communication student created a sports magazine for his senior project.
    Read more

    The Video Production Society has a story to tell

    Features Zachary Bagley - 0
    The Video Production Society invites all BYU-I students to join their team.
    Read more

    The new high-end wedding photographer

    Features Addison Brasher - 0
    A senior project launches a future career.
    Read more

    Playing toward a lifetime of success

    Features Will Vasseur - 0
    A BYU-Idaho communication student created a sports magazine for his senior project.
    Read more

    The Video Production Society has a story to tell

    Features Zachary Bagley - 0
    The Video Production Society invites all BYU-I students to join their team.
    Read more

