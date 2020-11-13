The coronavirus and competitive swimming

Jack Angus, a junior studying business accounting and the competitive swimming coordinator, could be heard loud and clear over the pool deck as he dressed. the swimmers before the first swim meet.

“You have one warning to wear your masks and then I’m kicking you out,” Angus said.

Due to the nature of the sport, swimming minimally changed and is one of the only sports that has been allowed to continue under the label of competitive as opposed to being solely intramural. The competitive title is what allows teams to hold organized swim practices multiple times a week.

This does not mean there aren’t any guidelines pertaining to social distancing and masks. At the beginning of the semester, BYU-I sent an email to all athletes participating in competitive sports. The email outlined 11 different guidelines all activities needed to follow including but not limited to: not sharing equipment, the number of players allowed on the field at any given time and “wearing Face coverings… including during games.”

Swimming naturally limits the number of students allowed to compete and is virtually equipment free. It is impossible to wear masks while competitive swimming but masks are strictly enforced when not in the pool.

“It sucks,” Angus said. “I swim too and the minute you get out of the pool, it’s important to put a mask on even if you believe it limits breathing.”

To maintain a minimal number of athletes, the meets have been altered to be dual meets, involving only two teams as opposed to the typical quad meet involving all four teams.

“Everyone is being super responsible,” Angus said. “There’s a chance we may be able to hold a quad meet for the championship if things continue the way they have been.”

Keith Dickson, a sophomore studying exercise physiology, is the head coach of The Titans, one of the four teams.

“I think the coach’s job is to set the example for the swimmers to follow,” Dickson said. “In past semesters that’s been how hard I work myself, and while that’s still true, right now it’s important for me to set an example with my mask and social distancing.”

The swimmers currently practice together two times a week with a meet either Friday night or Saturday morning. The hope is that with continued adherence to the guidelines and procedures, competitive swimming will be able to return in the winter semester as well.