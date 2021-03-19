The COVID-19 vaccine is now available at the Student Health Center

‘A Walk in the GARTen’ blends horticulture, art and culinary for a nightMarch 19, 2021
BYU-Idaho released an official statement announcing that the COVID-19 vaccine will now be available in the Student Health and Counseling Center.
The vaccine is available to people in these demographics:
- Those who are 55 to 64 years old (with at least one preexisting medical condition)
- Those who are 65 years old and older
- Healthcare workers
- Long-term care facility staff and residents
- First responders
- K–12 teachers and school staff
- Frontline essential workers
Those who are qualified can call (208) 496-9330 to schedule an appointment based on an eligibility timeline. Spouses of those who are qualified may also receive the vaccine.
According to the notice, the eligibility timeline will go as follows:
- March 15: Ages 55–64, with at least one medical condition
- March 22: Ages 55–64, general population
- March 29: Ages 45–54, with at least one medical condition
- April 5: Ages 45–54, general population
- April 12: Ages 16–44, with at least one medical condition
- April 26: Ages 16–44, general population