The COVID-19 vaccine is now available at the Student Health Center

BYU-Idaho released an official statement announcing that the COVID-19 vaccine will now be available in the Student Health and Counseling Center.

The vaccine is available to people in these demographics:

Those who are 55 to 64 years old (with at least one preexisting medical condition)

Those who are 65 years old and older

Healthcare workers

Long-term care facility staff and residents

First responders

K–12 teachers and school staff

Frontline essential workers

Those who are qualified can call (208) 496-9330 to schedule an appointment based on an eligibility timeline. Spouses of those who are qualified may also receive the vaccine.

According to the notice, the eligibility timeline will go as follows: