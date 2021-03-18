The creative minds behind The Crossroads Instagram

Holley Clark, a freshman majoring in international studies, and Sophie Powelson, a junior studying communication, have the creative job of managing the Instagram page for the BYU-Idaho food venues, The Crossroads.

Along with posts promoting the venues and telling students about deals, Clark and Powelson post short humorous “Reels,” or short videos, highlighting students through ‘Snack of the Day.’

Clark was hired to manage the content on the social media pages for The Crossroads her first semester.

“I got hired to do The Crossroads and the bookstore,” Clark said. “Then I went on my mission, and when I came back I hired Sophie and we’ve been doing it ever since.”

The content on the The Crossroads Instagram page became more than an informational page about discounts and promotions when Powelson was hired by Clark.

“I feel like we’ve really picked it up,” Powelson said.

Clark decided she wanted the account to be more than it had the past few years. She decided they would begin to be “cool and trendy” with the content they post.

“I’m running the show, and I want to have our team to create cool things,” Clark said. “We had just done product shots and just promoted things a lot, but it wasn’t anything exciting.”

This page could be a chance to connect with the student body in a creative and fun way. Clark explained they wanted to focus on engaging the student body. She and Powelson want to make students laugh and eventually become “best friends” with the students.

They began to post Reels when they wanted to add a new spark of life and entertainment to the page

“I love watching Reels,” Powelson said. “I think they are pretty funny. One time I was like, ‘We should try making one of these and see what will happen.‘ We decided to just experiment and the Reels ended up taking off.”

Since they started posting their funny Reels, the engagement on the page skyrocketed. Powelson explained “it’s really cool” to see people react positively to their content now.

“More people are following along,” Clark said. “They know when our Reels are going to come out and they are excited to see it. They recognize us on campus.”

Along with Reels, Powelson and Clark have continued ‘Snack of the Day.’

“It’s where we pick a random person at The Crossroads and we get to interview them and feature them,” Powelson said.

Clark and Powelson work hard to be relatable with their content and they hope that with posting Reels and ‘Snack of the Day,’ they will give students something lighthearted and fun for students to look forward to.

Additionally, they enjoy their time working with each other.

“It’s always a good time, just being dumb with each other,” Clark said.

Managing The Crossroads Instagram page gives them a chance to go outside their comfort zone. When it comes to their job, they have to be willing to put themselves out there.

“It’s getting the courage to talk to everyone and being outgoing,” Clark said.

Students can follow the BYU-I Crossroads page for more funny and relatable content. Powelson and Clark post ‘Snack of the Day’ on Wednesdays and Reels every Tuesday and Thursday.

A few of The BYU-I Crossroads Reels by Clark and Powelson are linked below.

