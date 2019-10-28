The Crossroads employees build connections within the campus community

The Crossroads, located in the Hyrum Manwaring Student Center, is a common area on campus where students eat, do homework and socialize with friends, but is also a place of employment for others.

Many students work at The Crossroads serving and preparing food, washing dishes, working registers, doing laundry and completing other responsibilities, such as making sure the tables and chairs stay clean in the seating area.

Camille Jordan, a junior studying healthcare administration, started working at The Crossroads this semester. Her favorite part about working there is talking to people and giving compliments to customers.

“I really enjoy talking to people in general, so they put me in the perfect position,” Jordan said.

Jordan works at Chick-Fil-A and spends most of her shift interacting with customers to find out what type of sauce they want. She and her co-workers ensure that customers get the food they ordered in a timely matter.

Jordan says she has become a better multi-tasker because she must talk to multiple people at the same time and give them what they are asking for.

While it’s Jordan’s first semester working there, McKya Byrd, a junior studying special education, has worked at The Crossroads for three years.

“I enjoy the fact that The Crossroads allows me to make connections with people,” Byrd said.

Byrd’s main responsibility is as a cashier, checking out customers at the register.

Brooke Marchant, a sophomore studying early childhood/special education, has worked at The Crossroads since the beginning of the semester. Her favorite part about working there is interacting with her co-workers.

“Everyone there is super nice, everyone gets along and it’s a good work environment,” Marchant said.

Marchant’s duties include making sure all dishes get cleaned every night.

Employees at The Crossroads have a set schedule each week and work behind the scenes so other students can come to eat, do homework and socialize with their peers.