The curious and earthy at the Succulent Workshop

Story and photos by Danielle Clegg, Scroll Contributor

Horticulture students scurried around as light spilled through the plastic roof. The quiet planting area now teemed with life as tables grated across the floor and racks of succulents rolled out of the greenhouse. Ten minutes.

Curious people moseyed into the earthy air distracted by the clutter of pots, greenery, and decorations that filled every nook and cranny. The fan hummed behind the mellow Indy music. The lemonade complemented the perfectly placed cookies. Workers milled from one station to the next, organizing and reorganizing what the previous helper had already put into place. Five minutes.

The professor, tie tucked in and white sleeves rolled up, scurried around the tables monitoring the work. “Are the rocks representaeted?” he asked as he buzzed by. With graying blonde hair disarrayed and a toothy grin on his face, he chuckled at his new word. Thirty seconds.

A lengthy brunette sauntered through the doors and began the process, signaling to the rest of the lost participants that the D.I.Y. succulent garden workshop had begun. The workers herded in a crowd of husbands rolling their eyes, wives chattering on about design, and dads marching in with teenage daughters tailing behind. All hustled around the racks for the first pick of plants. The brunette who started it all selected her Dr. Seuss plant with a pom-pom on top and glided to a spot on the table. She pushed her glasses up, concentrating on the bendy leaves of her succulents. She mindlessly checked her phone and occasionally glanced up. No one really noticed as the girl finished her plant collage and headed out. No one really noticed the dirt on the table as they took her place.

The fan still hummed and the music still sang as the crowd cycled in and out, designing their succulent gardens.

Editor’s Note: This event took place Jan. 30, 2020. Visit the BYU-Idaho Master Calendar to find more events like it. This story was contributed through Comm 111.