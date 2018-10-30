BYU-Idaho’s Wellness Center started a five-part, student-presented dating workshop to “help you on your journey to developing healthy, meaningful relationships with the right kind of person and expectations.” They also teach students “how to avoid falling in love with a jerk.”

According to the workshop flyers, the dating workshops started Oct. 16 and go until Nov. 14. They are held every Tuesday and Wednesday from 7 to 8 p.m. in multiple locations on campus: Taylor 247, Romney 105, Hart 170, MC 176B and Clarke 351.

“Here at BYU-I we have a strange view on dating, and take little time to get to know people,” said Dating Workshop Presenter Andrew Little, a senior majoring in marriage and family studies. “The culture of dating isn’t healthy. People can date in a way that they can follow their hearts without losing their minds.”

The material taught in the workshops is focused on Dr. John Van Epp’s R.A.M. model, which teaches the way that people bond with others, and the FACES acronym, which helps people learn how to get to know others in a deep and personal way.

“I like coming to it (the dating workshops),” said Andrew Rickey, a sophomore studying biology and a participant of the dating workshops. “It helps me know what I need to work on and do better.”

Rickey said it is possible to change and become better for future relationships. He said this is a good place to come to understand the feelings of others.

Little said, “People who really want to have healthy dating experiences will apply these skills (from the workshops) into their lives.”