The Dean of Students is here to help

According to the BYU-Idaho website, the Dean of Students is there to offer assistance and guidance for, “the loss of a loved one, physical assault, mental illness, or anything else that is affecting you negatively as a student.”

Wynn Hill, who has been working at BYU-Idaho for nearly 15 years, is the Dean of Students. Layne Kinghorn, the Associate Dean of Students, has worked on campus for nearly 14 years.

“Some think of the Dean of Students as disciplinary, but in fact, we’re here as a sort of advocacy for students,” Hill said. “We go over resources and options to help students.”

The Dean of Students office at BYU-Idaho focuses on serving and advocating, which is on-brand with what the University stands for.

The BYU-Idaho website states, “Our mission is to protect the integrity of the campus community and to advance, teach, and promote student well-being; so feel free to call or make an appointment with a member of the Dean of Students Office today.”

Both Hill and Kinghorn emphasized their strong desires to help the students that come in.

“You can come into the Dean of Students if you have any extenuating circumstance or hardship that is preventing you from being successful,” Hill said.

Both Hill and Kinghorn explained that although they can’t resolve all students’ issues, they can offer support.

“We get to give students hope,” Kinghorn said. “There may not be a solution to your problem right now, but we can sit down and say, ‘Hey, this might be hard, but it’s going to be okay. There’s hope.'”

The Dean and Associate Dean of Students understand that some students may be nervous to come in and talk to them.

“We really do try to keep the students’ best interests in mind,” Hill said. “We just want to help.”

Both made a point of highlighting how they are an ally and a resource for students.

“If there’s a family crisis or a death in the family, we’re going to help you,” Kinghorn said. “We’re here for you. It’s just what we do.”

Hill and Kinghorn spoke of the love they have for all the students they interact with.

“It’s special to be able to connect with students constantly, to hear their stories and help them,” Hill said. “There’s a lot of satisfaction that comes from helping students.”

If you’d like to schedule a meeting with the Dean of Students, you can call or email the office here. The Dean of Students office is located in Kimball 290.