The dymaxion man: Sleep and efficiency

Sleep is important for one’s mental and physical health, and some feel they don’t get enough of it. What would happen if you only slept for two hours a day? Could it be done? More importantly, should it be done? These are questions that Joel Kersey, a sophomore studying business management, set out to answer.

Kersey has always liked the idea of efficiency; he feels that there are not enough hours in the day. Wanting to get the most out of the time he has, he decided to adopt the Dymaxion sleep schedule; a schedule consisting of sleeping in 30 minutes increments four times per day.

According to Kersey, this schedule was created by a famous inventor named Buckminster Fuller. Fuller coined the phrase Dymaxion by combining dynamic, intense and maximum.

What promoted sleeping this way?

“About a year ago I was going through school like everyone else,” Kersey said. “I was never able to find time to do everything I wanted to do and I was having trouble sleeping. I would go to bed and wake up still feeling tired. So I thought ‘OK, what can I do to be a more efficient sleeper and feel more awake so I can do more stuff?’ and after some research, I started the Dymaxion schedule.”

Making such a drastic lifestyle change wasn’t easy, but after a month, Kersey is still going strong and has found ways to keep himself occupied with his new-found free time.

“Because I can fully function with two to three hours of sleep max, I have time to do whatever I want,” Kersey said. “I’ve taken up programming, read several books, written several books, made business plans, investments and even learned how to cook.”

While it may seem like an extreme way to live, Kersey feels that he has become more productive with this new sleep schedule.

“Changing from sleeping one massive chunk a night to several small chunks a night was definitely a challenge,” Kersey said. “When I first started, I felt tired all the time, so it takes about two to three weeks to fully adjust. You feel a bit vulnerable in a way. With a lack of energy, you feel like if you fall down you wouldn’t want to get up because you’re tired and like lying down. So definitely avoid beds when you aren’t in those 30 minute periods.”

Kersey checked with several doctors, as well as the BYU-Idaho Health Center, to make sure that no complications had arisen after starting. By keeping himself healthy in other regards, he pushed through the shock associated with this change and has fully adjusted.

Kersey plans to keep up the schedule in the future and sees no reason to stop.