The entrance of the Baroque Ensemble

On Thursday, March 11, from 7:30-9 p.m., the Baroque Ensemble will be livestreaming their first concert of the semester at the Ruth H. Barrus Concert Hall under the direction of Robert Tueller, the director of the orchestras and cello studies.

“There are string-family instruments in this ensemble like violins, violas, cello and bass,” Tueller said. “We also have other instruments represented like keyboard, harpsichord, and there are even pluck string instruments like the Baroque-style guitar.”

The concert will feature musical scores from composers such as Antonio Vivaldi, George Phillip Telemann, George Frideric Handel and many others.

“The program itself is interesting because we’ll include music by Vivaldi which is, of course, probably one of the best known Baroque composers,” Tueller stated. “He wrote in a very idiomatic way for string instruments, and so he’s writing to really exploit the ability of these instruments.”

According to Tueller and other members of the Ensemble, this concert will be different compared to other concerts this semester and will have something to offer for everyone who attends.

“This is an ensemble dedicated to music,” said Alex Watson, a senior studying music. “This was all written before Mozart and Beethoven, so we’ll be playing on instruments that they would have played on.”

Along with getting ready musically for this concert, the ensemble made preparations to stay in line with COVID-19 standards.

“You’ll see that our stage setup is a little more spread out than we might normally be,” Tueller said. “It makes it a little harder for them to play because they have to react more to visual cues and can’t hear as well, but the Ensemble has been able to stay the same size since it’s typically 12-17 students. So changes haven’t had to be quite as drastic as the Symphony Orchestra, for example, that has up to 70 students.”

As stated by Tueller, the concert will be meaningful to those who attend on more than just a musical spectrum. It will offer something to even those who aren’t typical music fans.

“The language of this music will be real accessible to people,” Tueller said. “Even if you’re not a musician, you’ll be able to understand the message of this music.”

For those interested in becoming a part of the Baroque Ensemble in future semesters, auditions will take place on the first day of each semester. For more information and further questions, contact Tueller.