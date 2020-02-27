The epilogue of the Student Organ Recital

In the dimly lit Ruth H. Barrus Concert Hall stood the black organ solitaire, gold pipes crowning it from above, heralding this “king of instruments” as Mozart famously named this wind instrument.

The Student Organ Recital Feb. 25 revisited famous composers such as Johann Bach, Neil Harmon, Craig Phillips and Jean Langlais, playing old music afresh with their own unique interpretations.

“I thought it was awesome,” said Emily Gierisch, a freshman studying music education. “I’ve never really listened to organ music that much, but I thought it was really, really amazing how well they were able to perform it.”

The recital was comprised of eight different songs. Out of these eight songs, five were religious in nature.

“I think that it means that the organ can portray those songs in a very reverent manner,” Gierisch said in response to the number of religious songs performed.

When asked about how the recital would have been different if the organ had been a piano, Gierisch stated that the room would have seemed much emptier.

“I think that organ brings a majestic song,” Gierisch continued. “It is more captivating than a piano.”

Besides this ability to fill the grand chamber of the Barrus Concert Hall and the spiritual aptitude the organ possesses, all but one of the songs in the recital line up were written before the 21st century, denoting its musical heritage.

The organ can sustain notes as long as there is air to give them life, bleeding notes one into another. It can wear the mask of multiple different instruments: flute, trumpet, harp, clarinet and more.

“Sometimes it can almost sound like an orchestra is playing,” Gierisch said.