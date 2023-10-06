The Family Crisis Center is hosting the Purple Ribbon Run on Saturday at Jefferson Lake in Rigby, Idaho.

The Purple Ribbon Run is an annual awareness event that is 5k or 1-mile run or walk. Raffle prizes donated by the community will be offered after the race is complete. It is free to register, and all are welcome to participate or attend.

“The purpose of the event is to raise awareness about domestic abuse in our area,” said Chloe Aponte the public wellness coordinator and intern supervisor at the crisis center. “To stand in solidarity with survivors, have them be able to participate and see the community support.”

To register for the race, visit the Family Crisis Center Facebook page. Registration can also be found on the crisis center website.

The Family Crisis Center is a nonprofit organization on Main Street in Rexburg. The purpose of the crisis center is to provide relief to those who have experienced sexual assault, violence, domestic violence or any other difficult situation.

According to Aponte, this center covers not only Madison Country but also Jefferson, Fremont and Clark counties. The Family Crisis Center stands in solidarity with victims and survivors of domestic violence.