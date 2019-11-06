The fine arts and performing arts collide on stage: Artrageous concert comes to BYU-I

Artrageous will perform in the John W. Hart Building on Wednesday, Nov. 6 at 7:30 pm for the first time. Artrageous is an acclaimed 11-member performance group, including artists, singers, dancers and musicians.

The 20th show of their Fall 2019 tour lands in Rexburg. The entry fee for the show is $7 for BYU-Idaho students and $12 for the general public.

Artrageous is unique through its variety and combination of arts. Attendees can expect to see the fine arts, painting, music, dancing and comedy live on stage.

Lauri Francis is one of the performers and a manager of Artrageous.

“We hope for people to leave lighter and happier than when they arrived,” Francis said. “We also want them to learn that art can be fun.”

The Artrageous concert also plans to involve the audience. Performers will scatter around the Hart auditorium waiting to greet people upon arrival. They will also be giving away a free painting to someone in the audience.

After the show, the public can bring a blank piece of clothing, such as a t-shirt, hat or other accessories, to the splatter station backstage. The performers will decorate the presented item in this station, allowing members of the audience to walk away with an original piece of work.

According to its website, Artrageous has artwork in galleries all around the world. They have performed in front of theatergoers and celebrities alike.

Francis and the other Artrageous performers now look to share their talents with the Rexburg crowd.