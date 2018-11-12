The first Latter-day Saint Medal of Honor recipient

On October 16, 1918, on the battlefields of Còte de Châtillon in France near the end of World War I, Private Thomas Neibaur volunteered to take out a German machine gun nest on a hill in France along with two other soldiers. While walking up the hill, Neibaur’s two companions were killed, and he was wounded in the leg, as over 40 German soldiers charged him.

After killing several Germans, his gun jammed, and he ran down the hill until he fell unconscious. Fifteen German surrounded him when he awoke, but thanks to supporting fire, he was able to kill four of the Germans and capture the remaining 11, leading them back to the American side.

Neibaur’s actions that day in France made him the first Latter-day Saint and first Idahoan to receive the Medal of Honor, the highest honor awarded by the U.S. military, in 1919. This recognition earned him the status of a local celebrity.

Neibaur grew up in Teton, Idaho. He volunteered for the U.S. Army before he had the chance to be drafted. Sherman L. Fleek’s biography of Neibaur, Place the Headstones Where They Belong, details his life, his combat experience and the hardships he and his family endured after the war.

Sunday marked the 100-year anniversary of the end of World War I. The war devastated Europe, killing somewhere between 15 and 20 million people. The United States entered the war in the middle of the conflict in 1917.