The flutists of BYU-Idaho

One of the highest-pitched instruments in the world, the flute — a well-known C instrument — plays anything in the treble clef. BYU-Idaho students that take classes for the flute will perform in this semester‘s Flute Ensemble.

All nine players participating will contribute to each piece, however, there will be two soloists featured, Mickayla Hunter, a freshman majoring in the Bachelor of Music in Performance and Ayla Tedeschi, a junior studying music.

“Once you have the notes down, you have to figure out the style that you have to play,” Hunter said. “You have to figure out how to play each note and see how your part blends in with everyone else.”

Kristi Ballif, a flute professor at BYU-Idaho, directs the rehearsals as well as the performance. Ballif has directed flute performers for five years. She earned her master’s in flute performance from Arizona State University and her bachelor’s of music from BYU.

Some of the pieces performed include two movements of a Mozart Concerto, “Masks,” “Sweet Butterfly” and “Sweet Capriol.”

“Every semester I look at our instrumentation, and how many members we have (and) what our relative ability is,” Ballif said. “Then I just try and pick pieces that would be suitable for that.”

The Flute Ensemble will be held in the Snow Recital Hall on March 25 at 7:30 p.m. It is required classroom dress attire. It will be a free admission ensemble.