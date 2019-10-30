The ghosting of Special Collections

A Halloween exhibit displayed in the Special Collections and Archives section of the David O. McKay Library brings a new take on Halloween. Displays are located on the third floor of the McKay Library by the sky bridge and in Special Collections. The exhibits will be up through the first week of November.

Adam Luke, the head of Special Collections and Archives section, assigned Joseph Eldredge, a sophomore studying humanities, who also works at Special Collections, to make the exhibit.

“Early in the month, we thought of the idea of bringing together some items we have that are spooky and creepy in nature,” Eldredge said.

Each piece in the collection deals with death, supernatural activity or Halloween. Eldredge mentioned that all the display items are interesting, yet the Special Collections section holds the rarest and more unique items.

According to legend, the ghost of Lorena Flamm, one of Rexburg’s first settlers, haunts the Special Collections. The Flamm family established the Flamm Funeral Home here in Rexburg, which is still running.

“I have a friend that is sensitive to spirits, and he walked here and said that there is definitely something here,” Eldredge added. A video with more information about this legend is found in Scroll’s “Spooked in the Library” article.

Some of the items displayed are a picture of Lorena Flamm, a horoscope manuscript and different types of books, including one of different Halloween costumes.

“One of the most interesting things that we have is the letter on the third floor, written from a local church leader to the Church headquarters. It is about a guy that was cutting wood, fell over to his saw and his head was cut off. It’s either that, or the whalebone from the 1800’s,” Eldredge said.

Eldredge also mentioned that he selected the books shown and the pages that are opened for a reason. He gave the example of the book that talks about Salem witchcraft and said that it has very frightening descriptions.

“This collection goes along very well with the season. I like that the university gives us opportunities to celebrate the holidays that we love,” said Josue Flores, a freshman studying chemistry.

Eldredge said that the McKay Library could possibly do this exhibit every year, adding something else each time.

“This is a very fun exhibit,” he said. “Great to get into the spirit of Halloween.”