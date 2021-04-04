The grave has no victory

On this Easter Sunday, General Authorities testified of Jesus Christ’s Resurrection and the promise of life after death during the 191st Annual General Conference.

Elder S. Mark Palmer, a member of the Seventy, testified of the power of the Resurrection in his address, “Our Sorrow Shall be Turned into Joy.”

“The glorious message of Easter morning is central to all Christianity,” Elder Palmer said. “Jesus Christ has risen from the dead, and because of this, we too will live again after we die. This knowledge gives meaning and purpose to our lives.”

Elder Palmer’s parents experienced indescribable grief after the death of his 17-month-old sister, Ann. This tragedy caused questions to arise in their hearts. Where is Ann? Will they ever see her again? How will their family find happiness in the future?

Years after Ann’s tragic death, missionaries began teaching them on their sheep farm in New Zealand. Palmer’s parents learned about Christ, His Resurrection and received answers to the questions in their hearts.

“They began teaching the truths found in the Book of Mormon and the Bible,” Elder Palmer said. “These truths include the assurance that Ann now lives in the spirit world. Because of the Resurrection of Jesus Christ, she too will be resurrected.”

After grappling between spiritual promptings and doubts, Elder Palmer’s parents were baptized. They committed themselves to God and the sacred covenants they made.

Elder Palmer’s family was later sealed together for time and all eternity in the temple.

“Our family, with someone representing Ann, knelt around the altar in that sacred house of the Lord,” Elder Palmer said. “There, by the authority of the priesthood, we were united as an eternal family in a simple and beautiful ordinance. This brought great peace and joy.”

Elder Palmer invited all who experience doubt, or have questions about what occurs after death, to trust in Christ.

“I invite all who feel sorrow, all who wrestle with doubt, all who wonder what happens after we die, to place your faith in Christ,” Elder Palmer said. “I promise that if you desire to believe, then act in faith, and follow the whisperings of the Spirit, you will find joy in this life and in the world to come.”

Renya I. Aburto, the second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, shared that lost her older brother to an earthquake when she was 9 years old during the Sunday morning session of conference. Through heartache and grief, she wondered where he was and if she would ever see him again.

She came to understand the answer to those questions after pondering the resurrection of Jesus Christ and learning about the plan of salvation.

“I had received a witness that my brother’s spirit is not dead; he is alive. He is still progressing in his eternal existence,” Sister Aburto said. “I now know that ‘[my] brother shall rise again’ at that magnificent moment when, because of Jesus Christ’s Resurrection, we will all be resurrected.”

She taught that, because Christ overcame death, we can too, and families can be sealed together for all of eternity.

“He has made it possible for all of us to be reunited as families and have eternal joy in the presence of God if we will choose to make and keep sacred covenants with Him,” Sister Aburto said.

After enduring the grief of her brother’s death, Sister Aburto found healing and peace in Christ. She testified that Christ, his Atonement and resurrection, can be a source of comfort for all who are suffering.

“I testify that through the redeeming Atonement and glorious Resurrection of Jesus Christ, broken hearts can be healed, anguish can become peace, and distress can become hope,” Sister Aburto said. “He can embrace us in His arms of mercy, comforting, empowering and healing each of us.”