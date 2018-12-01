The Grinch tries to steal Christmas at Hemming Village

Sharing is caring!











The snow is falling and the crowds are gathering at the 2018 Christmas at hemming village.

At the free event today Dec. 1, is Santa Claus, the Grinch and rumors say a live Elf on the Shelf is around.

“I’m trying to to steal the hearts of the Whos in Rexburg,” said the Grinch “Everybody is too happy their too joyful. We don’t want anybody to have happy faces on Christmas.”

It appears though the Grinch’s tactics are not working as there are smiles on the hundreds around. There are even hay rides for those braving the snow.

The event continues until 5 p.m. tonight and a live nativity will be performed at 5:30 p.m. There are free refreshments for everyone. Hemming Village is located at 160 West 2nd South in Rexburg.