The Headline: A new co-host, basketball and the heat wave

The Headline is a weekly podcast published by Scroll that covers the hot topics, events and students on campus. This week, Rudy Diaz, Travis Hughes and Ashley Hatch discuss the police log, upcoming basketball events on campus and what to do with the weather heating up.

Rudy Diaz: [00:00:05] Hello everybody. Welcome to this week’s edition of the Headline episode numero siete with me, Rudy Diaz, and …

Travis Hughes: [00:00:14] Me, Travis Hughes.

Rudy Diaz: [00:00:14] Fantastic. Today we have with us a wonderful special guest with us.

Ashley Hatch: [00:00:19] Hi guys, I’m Ashley Hatch.

Rudy Diaz: [00:00:21] Ooh, what’s your name?

Travis Hughes: [00:00:22] That was her name, Rudy.

Rudy Diaz: [00:00:30] I didn’t believe it. Tell us a little bit about yourself.

Ashley Hatch: [00:00:32] So I’m from Blackfoot, Idaho, not far from here.

Rudy Diaz: [00:00:34] Oh, OK.

Ashley Hatch: [00:00:36] Where the Potato Museum is located. For those who know about that. I’m getting married in a month. So that’s news. I will no longer be Ashley Hatch soon.

Rudy Diaz: [00:00:48] Girl, congratulations.

Ashley Hatch: [00:00:51] Thank you.

Travis Hughes: [00:00:51] Yep. Ashley is my assistant at Scroll. My assistant editor, we’re basically co-editors for our section at the Scroll. Rudy and I, we talked on the show before, we’re graduating this semester and we’re looking for people to possibly take over the podcast once we leave. And Ashley is a prime candidate and someone that we really think could really help and benefit the show.

Rudy Diaz: [00:01:14] Right, yeah. So thank you so much for accompanying us today, Ashley.

Ashley Hatch: [00:01:19] Of course.

Rudy Diaz: [00:01:20] So with that said, let’s get into the hot stuff, the 4-1-1, the OMGs of this week. Let’s start with the police log. In this week’s edition of the police log, titled “Booting, wanting a sandwich and practicing safe driving.”Under this section it’s going to be titled “Practice safe driving.” And here’s what it says — and I quote — “This is an incident where it was reported that someone left an open unused condom on the driver’s side windshield wiper of the complainants vehicle. The vehicle was parked in the owner’s driveway and there was not any damage done.”

Travis Hughes: [00:02:01] This is easily the funniest thing I’ve ever read in a police log by far. Of all the most passive aggressive things that you could do to somebody. I think this takes the cake for sure to put a non-used condom on their windshield. This is actually a really funny week. I really like this week’s police log, so be sure to check out the other resections and read them, but this one specifically is my favorite.

Rudy Diaz: [00:02:26] Yes, and if I may add, I put a little bit of extra thought into the title: “Practice safe driving.”

Travis Hughes: [00:02:30] Wink wink, nudge nudge.

Rudy Diaz: [00:02:33] So with that said, be sure to check that out, because you never know what’s going to happen in Rexburg, and you never know what people did over the week. So yeah, boys and girls. It’s here. What month is it actually what month is it?

Ashley Hatch: [00:02:53] March.

Rudy Diaz: [00:02:54] Oh my goodness, and what does that mean Travis?

Travis Hughes: [00:02:56] It’s March Madness, everybody. Yeah, for those of you who aren’t too familiar with the sports world, the college basketball world is beginning March Madness all the tournaments are starting. And with that come the broadcasts in the MC, just like the World Cup that we had a couple of semesters ago. March Madness will also be broadcast in the Manwaring Center for everyone to watch while they’re eating lunch, while they’re hanging out doing their studying. But I’ll tell you what: I’m a giant sports fan. I’m a giant basketball fan. March Madness is the best sports event of the entire year. Any sport at all period, because there’s constantly basketball all the time. Basketball will be on from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. at night. It is fantastic. Love it. And I am so excited for this.

Rudy Diaz: [00:03:51] I wish you audience members can see the hand gestures and the enthusiasm. It is lit, #lit. It is, yeah, but it truly is a wonderful opportunity. Like me, I’m a very casual sports watcher, so I’m not hardcore but I do love the spectacles and I remember when I used to live in, just even Sacramento. Not a good example, because the Sacramento Kings I’ve heard are very …

Travis Hughes: [00:04:19] They’re not good.

Rudy Diaz: [00:04:20] They’re not good. But the spectacle of the game is always fun to watch in the atmosphere.

Travis Hughes: [00:04:25] Yeah for sure. If you’ve ever watched a game in the MC, whether it’s basketball or soccer or whatever, if you’ve never watched the game in the MC, it’s so much fun because everyone’s cheering and having a great time watching these games together. And even if you’re not a big fan of basketball, the tournament is still a really fun thing to tune into and listen to because you never know what can happen. These teams that have no business being on the court with these other teams managed to somehow pull out a victory. It’s just really fun to watch for sure.

Rudy Diaz: [00:05:01] So for those of you guys listening wondering, “Well it’s wonderful to observe sports and especially March Madness, but what about BYU-Idaho? Like what kind of opportunities do we have with basketball?” Well we do have a bit more news regarding that.

Travis Hughes: [00:05:18] Yep, we’ve got the the competitive intramural basketball championships coming up next Friday, March 22. So the women’s game will be held at 5:30 p.m. in the Hart gym and the men’s game will be held at 7:30 in the Hart gym. So they’ll just be back to back. And I got some exciting news everybody. I will be one of the color commentators for the live stream online for the women’s game actually.

Rudy Diaz: [00:05:53] Really?

Travis Hughes: [00:05:54] Yeah, yeah, that’s pretty a pretty big deal. You know, pretty big move from my career.

Ashley Hatch: [00:06:00] That should be fun to listen to.

Travis Hughes: [00:06:01] Yeah, I’ll be very excited, very animated, I would hope. You can’t see, once again it will be like this where you can’t see me, but you know I’ll be excited and jumping up and down and screaming as a color commentator. So, very entertaining to tune into the stream. But also to attend both games and watch the best of the best here at BYU-Idaho compete and play against each other. Did you play much basketball, Ashley, or watch basketball?

Ashley Hatch: [00:06:34] I never played it.

Travis Hughes: [00:06:34] You’re not a basketball person?

Ashley Hatch: [00:06:38] My fiance and his family are very, very big into it. When I’m with them we watch it a lot. But I have no idea what’s going on.

Travis Hughes: [00:06:46] All right, I’ll help you out a little bit. So one team’s trying to put the ball in one hoop.

Ashley Hatch: [00:06:53] I know that.

Travis Hughes: [00:06:53] And one team’s trying to put the ball in another.

Rudy Diaz: [00:06:55] Oh my goodness.

Travis Hughes: [00:06:57] That is the definition of mansplaining everybody. Yeah, that’s what it is. I was being sarcastic doing jokes there so I wasn’t actually mansplaining, everybody. So nobody get mad at me in the comments, please.

Rudy Diaz: [00:07:15] With this kind of commentary that Travis is providing at the moment, imagine that at a basketball game.

Travis Hughes: [00:07:24] Yeah, you know me, you know I have to explain everything. No, I won’t actually be like that. I actually give valuable insight into the competition.

Rudy Diaz: [00:07:38] Well actually, Ashley, you work with Travis; how confident are you in his abilities?

Ashley Hatch: [00:07:47] I think he’d do well; I’m pretty sure, I know he talks about sports a lot. So I think he’ll do pretty well.

Rudy Diaz: [00:07:56] Yeah, we have faith with that too. We have faith in you Travis.

Travis Hughes: [00:08:00] Well I appreciate that. Much appreciated. So, yeah 5:30 for the women’s game and 7:30 for the men’s game.

Rudy Diaz: [00:08:09] And are there any costs?

Travis Hughes: [00:08:15] To be honest, I’m not 100 percent sure. I get in for free, so …

Rudy Diaz: [00:08:20] That’s all that matters.

Travis Hughes: [00:08:22] But I’m pretty sure you pay at the door. I don’t think that’s online, as far as I can tell. The information that I have is it’s pay at the door. And I think it’s a few bucks. Nothing. You don’t have to pay anything like you would for a normal basketball game. So I would think $5 or so for it.

Rudy Diaz: [00:08:41] All right. Sounds good. So be sure to check that out. Especially since we giving you guys some time in advance, build up that March Madness hype. And also we’ll be talking a bit more about March Madness and the MC in the next episode. So hold onto your horses, yee haw.

Travis Hughes: [00:09:01] Yee haw.

Rudy Diaz: [00:09:01] Let’s move onto the next topic. It’s something I’m actually excited about, because what can I see right to my left. It’s daylight. Yeah beautiful.

Ashley Hatch: [00:09:12] It’s been lovely.

Travis Hughes: [00:09:14] It’s been warming up the past couple days. I looked at the weather, and it’s still like in the morning when you first wake up it’s kind of cold outside but it means getting up into the high 30s and 40s.

Ashley Hatch: [00:09:29] Welcome to Idaho.

Travis Hughes: [00:09:35] I looked at the weather this morning and I think it’s going to get up in the 50s by next week. I think I saw that, and I was like, I cannot believe how warm it’s getting. Once again, I can’t believe I’m saying that 40s and 50s is warm. But it’s definitely going to be that time of the year for sure.

Rudy Diaz: [00:09:53] We from the Headline are going to talk about tips and ideas on how to take advantage of the sun now because, as we all know, with snow and ice it’s difficult to travel to anywhere; it can be difficult and even dangerous at times. But now that the roads are a lot clearer and we can see daylight, it’s time to discuss things to do so with that. What are some hot stuff guys?

Ashley Hatch: [00:10:19] I know more recently I’ve started going hiking and rock climbing. There’s a really cool place to go rock climbing in Idaho Falls. But there is also one in Rexburg.

Rudy Diaz: [00:10:30] OK.

Travis Hughes: [00:10:32] R mountain comes to mind for sure. My wife and I love to do that, that’s a fun hike for us. Hiking is always a good option. You’re in Eastern Idaho, you got plenty of places to go and to hike and plenty of different routes. {{Something}} I think the most undervalued little gem that we have in Rexburg is Porter Park. Porter Park is a completely different place in the winter and in the summer. Night and day. Completely abandoned and no one’s going to touch that, no one’s going to set foot in Porter Park in January. I know they’ve got basketball courts there. I think they have a tennis court. Do they have a tennis court? Yeah, they do have a tennis court there and.

Ashley Hatch: [00:11:24] It’s a great place for hammocking, that’s for sure.

Travis Hughes: [00:11:26] Oh yeah, hammocking is fantastic. There’s so many trees.

Rudy Diaz: [00:11:30] What’s hammocking?

Travis Hughes: [00:11:30] Like where you get a hammock and you set it up.

Rudy Diaz: [00:11:33] Oh that’s a hammock.

Travis Hughes: [00:11:35] Yeah.

Rudy Diaz: [00:11:36] Oh.

Travis Hughes: [00:11:37] No, it’s all good. But you’ve got the wooded side for like hammocks and shade and picnics and relaxing, and then you’ve got the open fields where you can take your friends. You play frisbee or football or soccer or whatever you want to. And it does get kind of crowded for sure in the summer months and the spring months. But that’s one place that if your car was only a walking distance, that’s definitely something to go enjoy the warm weather in.

Rudy Diaz: [00:12:11] And that also kind of reminds me a little bit and just enjoying views and the sun. If you guys do have a car, it’s always a great opportunity to try and find a new place to hike. However, I also realize there’s something very near and dear to East Idaho, and it’s Snake River. Snake River is a very interesting thing, because I wrote an article on it not too long ago. You guys can check it out. It’s called “The essence of H2O and Snake River.” But what I realized is Snake River actually has a lot going for it, beyond just my romantic relationship with it as it’s appeared in the article.

Travis Hughes: [00:12:59] Read the article, folks, to understand that.

Rudy Diaz: [00:13:05] But what’s interesting about Snake is that, aside from opportunities to camp out or have great views or scenic stuff, it’s actually a river that cuts through cities; for example, Idaho Falls is literally divided by the Snake River. And what’s interesting is that Idaho Falls takes advantage of this in the downtown area and they build around it with not only businesses, where if you guys want to do your party stuff. But what’s amazing is that there are a lot of businesses there. It’s so beautiful. It’s very well placed where they put the patches of trees. They literally have a small waterfall going. They have the view of the temple there that at nighttime. When you see all the lights lit, you can literally see a reflection of the temple and stuff like that; it is just wonderful. So take a look into Snake River because it’s not just an opportunity to hike, climb or anything else. But it’s an opportunity to have a little bit of everything, even if you just want to go to Buffalo Wild Wings or something like that. It’s literally 200 feet away from Buffalo Wild Wings. So if you feel like you’re going to pass out from eating too much, spend a little bit of that time with Snake.

Travis Hughes: [00:14:27] You can also float down Snake River. I did that before. Make sure you put in at the right place though.

Rudy Diaz: [00:14:32] What? Like float on like a tube or something?

Ashley Hatch: [00:14:38] Swimming, floating, kayaking.

Travis Hughes: [00:14:38] All sorts of things you do on the water.

Rudy Diaz: [00:14:40] Yeah definitely. So that’s definitely my numero uno suggestion.

Travis Hughes: [00:14:45] But I think that’s going to wrap it up for our show. Thank you, Ashley, for joining us this week.

Ashley Hatch: [00:14:51] Of course.

Travis Hughes: [00:14:51] Really appreciate having you on, and hopefully we’ll have a listen to you and have more of you on the show in the next few weeks and next semester even.

Rudy Diaz: [00:15:00] Exactly. And with that said, be sure to check us out on, of course, the Scroll website as always. Comment, like, look for us on Facebook through the Scroll.

Travis Hughes: [00:15:14] Facebook page.

Rudy Diaz: [00:15:15] Facebook page. And with that said, thank you guys for listening. We value each and every one of our listeners. Until next time this has been the Headline.

