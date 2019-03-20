The Headline: Booting, end of the semester sales, and more basketball

The Headline is a weekly podcast published by Scroll that covers the hot topics, events and students on campus. This week, Rudy Diaz, Travis Hughes and Jay Worlton discuss the police log, end of the semester sales, and revisit the competitive basketball championships and March Madness.

Rudy Diaz: [00:00:00] As I sway my hair to the right, this is Rudy Diaz.

Travis Hughes: [00:00:04] With me, Travis Hughes.

Rudy Diaz: [00:00:05] And this is this week’s edition of The Headline. (Rudy Sings). This is to save money so we don’t have to pay for that song (the theme song) anymore. So with that we have a special edition this week. With us today we have Jay.

Jay Worlton: [00:00:23] Hi everybody. I’m Jay Worlton. I’m from Reno, Nevada. I’m also with the Scroll. I’m a reporter for Scroll TV. I’m a comm major, emphasis is news/journalism and I’m a big sports fan. And we’ll talk more about that later in the show. But thanks for having me on this week guys.

Rudy Diaz: [00:00:39] Awesome. Thank you for coming to accompany us Jay. Jay does a great job with the online content in terms of the TV stories. So go check out the Scroll website. With that said, boy, we have quite the episode is that right Travis?

Travis Hughes: [00:00:58] Yeah, yeah, we got quite a bit coming today. I mean we’ve got the police log that we have weekly. We’ll also be covering some of the bigger sales that we have going on campus. A couple ones that you guys really probably want to tune into actually. And finally, we kind of touched on this last week, but we want to go into more detail about the upcoming, you know, we’re having a basketball tournament or basketball finals this weekend as well as the March Madness tournament that’s going on and will be broadcasted in the Manwaring Center throughout the next three, four weeks. So a lot to talk about on this episode for sure and I’m looking forward to discussing it.

Rudy Diaz: [00:01:36] All right. So with that, let’s go to the police log. And this week’s edition, the story is titled “My mom doesn’t like my boots” and it says in the police log, “This was an event where police returned a phone call to a mother whose daughter had been booted. The daughter has a parking permit but the permit was not displayed. The daughter was in the process of getting the permit from her apartment when she was booted to booming company refused to remove the boot mother the mother indicated that this was the second time her daughter had been booted. The mother had already spoken with the manager and could not work out a resolution to this to the issue. Police informed the mother that this was a civil issue and police have no authority to intervene in civil matters. Police gave the mother a couple of options to pursue.”

Travis Hughes: [00:02:36] Don’t you just hate boots Rudy and Jay? That whole situation was really frustrating. It is a huge problem and then they went for like a month or two where it was like OK booting is illegal and then suddenly that law got reverted and so suddenly booting’s legal again. And it’s just been such a frustrating process with booting. I’ve actually been fortunate enough to have my car never been booted. My roommates have been booted before and I’ve been there when it’s happened. So it’s not the best experience that’s for sure. And yeah, this is a big issue I think in Rexburg.

Jay Worlton: [00:03:21] Yeah I’ve never been booted. But like you said Travis, I mean, it’s a tricky situation because it was legal then it was illegal. Now it’s back to being legal and it can get pretty messy at times and it’s unfortunate but I think that’s part of the nature of what we deal with up here. That’s not to say whether it’s good bad or indifferent it’s just you know part of the way it should be.

Rudy Diaz: [00:03:48] It’s interesting. I will say it is an awkward situation when it’s not your car because I was at an FHE or family home evening and while we were there my roommate drove us there. He parked in a spot which seemed perfectly fine. We were done with their activity of the night. Then we went back to the car and guess what? There was a boot there and it was so awkward. I was just standing there like sucks to be you. I’m sorry I can’t do anything else. So yeah, it is quite the situation. So that’s this week’s edition of the police log. Anybody else got a booting experience. Be sure to share it.

Travis Hughes: [00:04:31] Something about this specific situation though, the alibi or I don’t know what to call it. The story is that she went inside to go get her permit to come out and display it and then she wouldn’t get booted. I don’t know where exactly she parked and had to go to to get this permit but it takes you like 30 seconds to get a permit and put it back in the car. And so I think there might have been, I mean there could have been a bit more to this story. Be sure to do your part because you know there are a lot of things set in place so you don’t get booted you just had to be sure to do your part.

Rudy Diaz: [00:05:10] It’s a pricey ordeal. So with that we are going to move on to the next topic which are the sales. OMG, there’s a lot of sales coming up. Aside from university sales such as the Spring Fling sale, General Conference sales and many other sales which are all viewable if you just Google it, BYU-I Sales. There’s also lost and found stuff going on. So first let’s get to the sales and the university store. So from March 18 to 23 this week that we’re in right now we are having or the university stores having the Spring Fling sale. So the big catch with this sale is that with the Spring Fling sale select items are 25 percent off. So what does this mean, Travis select items.

Travis Hughes: [00:06:05] For every dollar you spend, you get a quarter off. Yeah that’s what 25 percent off means.

Jay Worlton: [00:06:14] Great math for a comm major.

Travis Hughes: [00:06:15] Yes, this sale this sale started on on Monday, March 18 and it goes, runs to the 24th, am I right Rudy?

Rudy Diaz: [00:06:26] To the 23rd.

Travis Hughes: [00:06:28] 23rd. Sorry I was off by one day. So yeah there’s still a few days left in the sale. So please be sure to check it out. The university store there’s a lot of different things that you can get a lot of it’s displayed in the front of the store so you don’t have to go searching too far into it if you just walk in. It should be displayed right there in front for you to see.

Rudy Diaz: [00:06:46] Yeah. And so with this too, also make sure that so there’s a specific logo with a bicycle on it and that logo is on the item or on the stand where the item is then that’s going to qualify for the 25 percent off and like Travis said a lot of it is in the front in terms of the front going out into the. I think it’s towards student activities, that front. And yeah so go check that out 25 percent off. There’s several items several spring activities that you could do I think there was like a volleyball thing or spikeball.

Travis Hughes: [00:07:23] I think there’s a spikeball net was 25 percent off, part of sale. So yeah, if you like spike ball or you’ve been looking to get your own set, now is the perfect time to go get it. And I tell you what, Spike Ball is a ton of fun. I’m not very good at it but I’ll tell you what I have a ton of fun playing it. That’s for sure.

Jay Worlton: [00:07:41] What’s Spike Ball?

Travis Hughes: [00:07:42] So it’s like the the best way to describe it is like this circular net that sits about probably four inches off the ground or something and you have this foam ball I think it’s foam. It’s been a while since I’ve played it actually but you bounce the ball on the net and you play with like it’s even a number of players typically two or four people. But the point you have the way I’ve seen it most is four people you have two people on one team two people on the other and they’re facing each other and the goal is to kind of like a volleyball type thing where you can hit it one person kind of hit it back onto the net for the other team and you’re trying to bounce it on the net and get it to the other team can’t hit it back onto the net. If that makes sense. So you have to bounce it off the net at the other person in a way that they can’t recover to be able to stop the ball back onto the net to return it to you. Does that make any sense? If it bounces on the ground, it’s dead ball point given to the team that hit it last, that hit onto the net last I should say. It’s one of those games that it’s hard to explain. You have to play it to get it. But once you like play it takes like three seconds to pick up. So let’s say I’m sitting across from Rudy right now.

Rudy Diaz: [00:09:01] Exactly at a 90 degree angle.

Travis Hughes: [00:09:05] Not 90 degrees but straight line.

Rudy Diaz: [00:09:09] I’m an English major.

Travis Hughes: [00:09:11] So obviously right across from Rudy right now so we are on the same team and so Rudy hits the ball. The person on the other team has to try to hit it back onto the net. Then I have to try to hit it back on the net. Rudy can’t touch it next. So the other person bounces it, then I bounce it back and then that person’s teammate tries to hit it back on and then its Rudy’s turn to hit it. So you just you go around in a circle of whose turn is to hit the ball on back onto the net. And I think volleyballs are the closest thing that I could, I mean it’s not anything like volleyball but it’s the similar concept of trying to get the other person to not be able to hit it back onto the net.

Rudy Diaz: [00:09:56] All right. So yeah. Check that out. And then last but not least the lost and found bag sale.

Travis Hughes: [00:10:02] Yes.

Jay Worlton: [00:10:02] Yes.

Rudy Diaz: [00:10:03] On March 22.

Travis Hughes: [00:10:05] Love the Lost and Found sale.

Rudy Diaz: [00:10:07] You never know. This is definitely going to be interesting because it’s not an auction. It’s a bag sale. So what does that imply? So if you go to the Taylor Cultural Hall between 2 to 3 on Friday, March 22 you guys can purchase bags. So it says right here “Purchase as many small bags for one dollar each or large bags trash bag size for three dollars each as you want. Fill each bag with the lost and found objects that you want.” That is super awesome because you can get crazy with how creative you get. I mean you can really put your Tetris skills to the test and try to figure out what’s the most I can fit into the itty bitty grocery bag or you know how can I take advantage with this trash bag.

Travis Hughes: [00:10:57] You never know what you’re going to find at the Lost and Found sale. I mean you find that the common stuff you’ve got a football or basketball that people have left lying around the various rooms you’ve got phone chargers, cell phones. I’ve seen some pretty like crazy stuff that people have not actually come to pick up. I know people don’t have iPod’s anymore, but occasionally there’s an iPod there. I mean there’s so much that, such a variety of things that you would never, I mean the stuff is like literally you pay three bucks and you just fill three bucks or one buck and fill up as much as you can. And I mean it’s a deal no matter what you put in there unless you put absolutely nothing in there you got a steal at the lost and found sale.

Jay Worlton: [00:11:42] Yeah you mentioned old iPods. I mean that’s the kind of stuff that I’d be going for. You know I’ve always been big into thrift stores and so you know hats, different old computer stuff that’s kind of my main thing that I look for. And so I’m excited to go to the Lost and Found sale and see what they got and maybe there won’t be a ton. Maybe there will but I won’t know unless I show up.

Rudy Diaz: [00:12:04] Exactly. And especially with the freedom of anything you want in the bag you can expand that collection or hobby to your heart’s desire. So would that be here to go take advantage of these opportunities and go check this stuff out. If you guys find any good deals or shoot if you guys find any fantastic item at the Lost and Found sale, be sure to also put that in the comments or anywhere.

Travis Hughes: [00:12:32] Yeah, I mean to be there right at 2, too because you know it’s first come first serve basis so best pickings at two.

Rudy Diaz: [00:12:38] Exactly so be there be there early. Yeah. And as I said with the lost of found Taylor Cultural Hall. So with that let’s move on to the main event which is the March Madness fever.

Travis Hughes: [00:12:53] Yeah basketball, yeah we actually one of the reasons we have Jay on the show I mentioned last week that I’m going to be the color commentator for the women’s basketball game this Friday at 5:30. Jay is actually going to be one of the commentators for the men’s basketball game at 7:30.

Jay Worlton: [00:13:15] Yep, I’ll be doing play by play for the men’s game and really looking forward to that. It’s going to be a great game we have a great match up. I haven’t seen many of the women’s games but I’m excited for the men’s games and I know the women’s games are going to be just as good.

Travis Hughes: [00:13:31] I mean for anyone who didn’t see it there is a pretty insane ending to the men’s semi-finals. This last week weekend or yeah weekend right?

Jay Worlton: [00:13:40] Yeah it’s on a BYU-Idaho sports activities page on Facebook and let me set the scene a little bit. So the game was the first game of the night. It was the number one Wildcats versus the number five Hawks, and the Hawks, I mean they were shooting lights out the whole game. They’ve got great ball movement. They have this great player Isaiah Marchand who has gone off for 30 points a game in both tournament games so far and with 16.6 seconds to go, the score is tied at 101. So the Wildcats inbound it and with about ten seconds to go Hawks block it, go back and the off balance buzzer beater by Marchant falls. Go on the Facebook page, watch the video because I can’t do it justice but it was unbelievable the way that ball fell in.

Travis Hughes: [00:14:37] To be fair I don’t think anyone could do that justice. I’ve never seen a shot quite like that, I’ve seen some crazy buzzer beaters. I’ve seen some crazy last minute heroics to win games. I’ve never seen a shot quite like that before, to win a game. And it was a semi final game of the quarterfinals?

Jay Worlton: [00:14:58] It was the semi-final.

Travis Hughes: [00:14:59] So to send your team to the championship game.

Jay Worlton: [00:15:02] Against the number one too.

Travis Hughes: [00:15:04] The absolutely crazy ending, so be sure to go check that out for sure because I promise you, you’ve never seen a shot like that before.

Rudy Diaz: [00:15:18] Even from a casual perspective such as myself. Even I was just impressed by just how sudden and how I don’t know where the shot, I mean it actually worked.

Travis Hughes: [00:15:30] Yeah for sure. So be sure to check it out. I’m sure the game this Friday is going to be just as good. I mean if we got stuff like that going on the semi finals I don’t even want to know what’s going to happen in the final game. So just reminder for information we told you guys last week the women’s game starts at 5:30 and the men’s game is scheduled to start at 7:30. It depends on how the women’s game goes, if it goes over than it’ll probably later. But one ticket gets you into both games so if you want to come for both I mean you got probably four hours of basketball right there that you’ve got to pay one time ticket for. And I even think the tickets that much its like three bucks I think for a ticket at the door so I mean yeah you get to the watch live basketball for four hours one night. So definitely worth the price.

Jay Worlton: [00:16:14] Absolutely. And the games are going to be epic. I’ve done or this will be the second time I did the championships way ago back in winter 2015 semester and they were just as exciting and watching the semifinals watching everything that’s happened up to this point. It’s gonna be awesome so be sure to come on down to the Hart Building or tune in if you don’t wanna come down and watch in person which I think you should. But you can tune in on Facebook they’ll be live streaming the game and that’s where you can hear Travis and I throughout the night.

Rudy Diaz: [00:16:50] So awesome. And with that said I see you have a list of players names. Some people look out for in this championship game or any shout outs?

Jay Worlton: [00:17:02] For the Hawks. I mentioned Isaiah Marshawn but he’s going to be. He’s their big player. Very short guy. But he’s put up 30 points a game throughout the tournament. He’ll be fun to watch.

Travis Hughes: [00:17:17] What number will he be wearing?

Jay Worlton: [00:17:18] He’ll be wearing number one for the Hawks, and the hawks will be in red this week. And the hurricanes will be in Orange for the men’s game and then for the Hurricanes. I’m looking at number two in Orange this week Perry Rockwood. He’s their do everything guy. He’ll bring it up. He’ll be shooting. He’ll always be looking for someone who is open and then down on defense. He stood up and took three charges in the first half alone last week and got the call every time. So he’s a guy that can be really really dangerous underneath on both ends of the floor.

Travis Hughes: [00:18:03] It’ll be exciting to watch these games for sure. I wish I had more information on the women’s games. I’m not as prepared as Jay here is.

Jay Worlton: [00:18:11] You just have more things to do.

Travis Hughes: [00:18:14] Maybe Jay will be my replacement on the show. That’s what will happen.

Rudy Diaz: [00:18:21] Definitely. And check this stuff out especially since we have I mean you guys are listening to the voices of the commentators so yeah just imagine that. But in sports matters. But with that said we’re still not done about sports. Cause guess what’s a big part of March Madness, the NCAA games and the playoffs and all that stuff going on.

Travis Hughes: [00:18:48] The NCAA men’s and women’s tournament start this week. The brackets have been announced the men’s bracket was announced Sunday evening and the women’s bracket was announced Monday afternoon.

Jay Worlton: [00:19:03] Actually it was technically announced Monday morning by mistake, by ESPN. Then it was announced Monday afternoon. So yeah the women’s bracket went out a little earlier than people had anticipated. But it was out there.

Travis Hughes: [00:19:19] Yeah that was a you know quite the snafu on ESPN’s part but yeah what’s so awesome about this is they’ll be broadcasting in the MC you know, like we covered last week or like we talked about last week it’s just like the the world cup that they did in the MC they’ll be broadcasting all the games in the Manwaring center in the crossroads and you guys have heard me before I’ve been really passionate about this before but I love basketball and I love March Madness its the single most best event, sports event of all of all time at any point of the year is the March Madness NCAA tournament and I will argue anybody on that point.

Jay Worlton: [00:20:01] And it’s multiple days of fun. It’s multiple days of excitement. And regardless of who you are whether you’re big time sports fans like Travis and I or just a casual person you know casual people fill out brackets and because casual people fill out brackets then there’s that engagement. And after that next thing you know you’re screaming at the TV. “Come on get back in this game or..”

Rudy Diaz: [00:20:25] I got money on this.

Jay Worlton: [00:20:26] I had five bucks in this pool, I can’t lose this.

Travis Hughes: [00:20:32] Yeah it’s it’s really fun. I’ve really, brackets and NCAA tournaments, it’s just a fantastic fun experience that we can all get together and enjoy because of the bracket. Honestly I think that’s the biggest reason why it’s so enjoyable is anyone and everyone can fill out a bracket if they want to and because they can invest in one team or the other. And you know I really think that you know it’s really a good time for everyone in The Crossroads who’s taking the time to watch these games because you know you get to do it as a as a community almost as a BYU-Idaho community you get to join in and watch it as a giant watch party with all your friends. That’s probably the most fun part about it for me.

Jay Worlton: [00:21:19] And then with people you don’t know too I remember last year I was watching the Sweet 16 game between my hometown university, University of Nevada and then Loyola-Chicago who had the Sister Jean and they they went to the Final Four. So they went to the Final Four last year. But Nevada was one of the teams they played. And I remember watching you know that game in the MC and everybody’s around watching it and you know I had my Nevada gear on. I was pumped I was ready to go and they lost that game but it was fun. You know talking to different folks in the MC and just enjoying that together so it’s going to be really exciting.

Travis Hughes: [00:22:05] You know they beat my Tennessee team the week before they beat your Nevada team.

Jay Worlton: [00:22:08] Hey Tennessee’s lookin good this year they’re in a pretty good bracket.

Travis Hughes: [00:22:12] They look pretty good. I think they got a very favorable bracket I think of all the number one seeds I would have preferred Gonzaga or Virginia and so I think that they got a really good bracket.

Rudy Diaz: [00:22:21] But all right. And I’m pretty sure I’m very confident that we will all rejoice once Gonzaga takes the whole thing. So with that said…

Jay Worlton: [00:22:30] I won’t.

Travis Hughes: [00:22:32] I’m not going to comment on that prediction.

Rudy Diaz: [00:22:35] But yes. Be sure to check this stuff out in the MC especially the wonderful opportunity to get to meet other people just as involved as you are and also enjoy that hype. Because I still remember to this day when Brazil was playing in the World Cup and oh my gosh the banners the chants and everything was like they brought a part of the stadium and they brought light that itty bitty percentage down to the MC lots of energy and hype. So that said be sure to check it out. And when do games start again guys?

Travis Hughes: [00:23:16] Well the play-in games start tomorrow but they don’t start broadcasting till Thursday. The actual round of 64, so Thursday I think 10 a.m. is when the first games are.

Rudy Diaz: [00:23:26] 10:20

Travis Hughes: [00:23:30] So that’s when it starts.

Jay Worlton: [00:23:32] And it’s four games at a time on four different networks. I always get the app going you know on mine. I know they usually bring out a couple extra screens to broadcast in the MC so you can kind of pick which game you want. But I always get the app going on mine get the stream going on my computer and just watch you know all four teams because I got to be perfect in that bracket. Got to beat my dad if I do nothing else in a bracket tournament, I’ve got to beat my dad with that.

Rudy Diaz: [00:24:02] Thank you guys so much for listening to this week’s edition of The Headline muchas Garcias. We really do appreciate each and every one of you, each and every one of our listeners and we also appreciate the comments and the feedback. This has been a wonderful experience so far but still so much left in the semester. Well that said as the semester gets towards its final weeks, also keep on going. Semester is not over. We still have that energy to give for those final projects, final essays, final finals and final semesters for some. So keep the energy going. Use this March Madness hype to keep that enthusiasm as well with your school work. It’s possible long as we kind of believe in ourselves. So with that said thank you so much for accompanying us this week Jay.

Jay Worlton: [00:24:55] Thanks for having me. It’s been fun.

Rudy Diaz: [00:24:57] And thank you guys for listening. This has been The Headline.