The Headline: BYU-Idaho student directs an orchestra in Mexico

Maddy Robb: [00:01:04] And now we’ll take you to an interview with someone who has directed four orchestras while living in Mexico and is now a freshman studying music here at BYU-Idaho. This is Idalia Bravo Salazar.

Ashley Manson: [00:01:16] So can you kind of tell us, like, your experience directing the orchestra, like how did you get into it?

Idalia Bravo Salazar: [00:01:22] Well, first, I started as a teacher in, where I’m from, Monterrey, Mexico. They started this program — it was like government in the university from Nueva Leon, and so my violin teacher, he started to work as I did a director and him by some students. And I was one of the students. So it was a job. And we started to teach to the kids from the beginning to how to hold the ball, how to hold the violin, to be all the cello like musical instruments. We were like a string orchestra because they also have like winds and brass instruments like trumpets and all those stuff. But we were more in charge of the strings. So I start with from zero to teaching the students. And after like probably two years, my teacher, he had a lot of orchestra like five or six, and he was like I don’t have time because I also work in the university. And he gave me one of the orchestra. One of the new ones. So we start again from the beginning with the new students and then I start to receive more and more orchestras like I think I had three or four orchestras.

Ashley Manson: [00:02:48] That you would direct?

Idalia Bravo Salazar: [00:02:49] Before I came here. When I was in middle school they gave me my first guitar and I took some keyboard lessons, and I don’t know it’s like a family thing. I just like it, and what I love is like to help people. Because I started kind of like older when I started. I start to play violin when I was 18 or 19 and most of the people start when they’re like 5 or 6. And so I just want to help people to keep improving and learning. I mean in Mexico, I don’t think there’s like music education for strings or for violins, or someone that is like pretty much into that. It’s more like performance. People don’t learn how to play and now they teach better. They don’t have like piano logic background or anything so.

Ashley Manson: [00:03:44] Okay. So you want to teach?

Idalia Bravo Salazar: [00:03:46] Yeah.

Ashley Manson: [00:03:48] So you’re majoring in music.

Idalia Bravo Salazar: [00:03:51] I was in music education. But it’s really hard. And music major is hard, and is more for me is not like the classes is more like perform. I get really nervous so. But it’s funny because I can teach my students to play and perform for people. But I’m kind of like; I don’t know I just get really nervous. So I just switched to be a B.A in music but I’m taking like B.A. You are free to take all elective one in the classes you want so I’m taking pretty much all the classes but I don’t have to do so many degrees.

Ashley Manson: [00:04:28] So when you go back to Mexico, are you planning on going back to directing?

Idalia Bravo Salazar: [00:04:34] Pretty much all the jobs I had, so far. Like, you are the teacher, and you’re also the director. So you teach the kids pretty much everything about music how to hold the instrument; violin, cello, Viola, and I would like to get a master first. That’s my idea. We will see. Like after I came here I was like, yeah I’m going to get a Ph.D., and right now that I’m here. Like I just hope to finish my degree because it is hard and is a lot of work. I would like to do it like a master in something related with music and also, like I don’t know, I would like to try to do a master in something that can help me to go back in Mexico. And it’s like, ok we’re going to do the things in the right way because I think a lot of stuff really wrong.

Ashley Manson: [00:05:25] In Mexico or?

Idalia Bravo Salazar: [00:05:27] Everywhere but yeah yeah.

Ashley Manson: [00:05:30] OK. That’s pretty much all the questions I have.

Idalia Bravo Salazar: [00:05:32] OK.

Ashley Manson: [00:05:33] Thank you so much for helping me out with this.

Idalia Bravo Salazar: [00:05:36] You’re welcome.

