The Headline: Poetic bliss, snow and the police log

Rudy Diaz: [00:00:05] What’s up everybody, and welcome to this edition of The Headline with me, Rudy Diaz.

Travis Hughes: [00:00:10] And me, Travis Hughes.

Rudy Diaz: [00:00:12] Fantastic and I hope you guys aren’t freezing this week. Our listeners here in Rexburg, also in southern Oregon as well, in Klamath Falls. Little bit of a shout out.

Travis Hughes: [00:00:22] Well, really anywhere in the Northwest, I mean, we’re kind of getting pounded with snow. It’s ridiculous. I’ve gone to bed thinking most the snow had been melted or cleared. Waking up, looking out the window, and well, it’s back you know. Three inches, four inches on top of my car. It’s been a fantastic weather we’ve had here for sure.

Rudy Diaz: [00:00:48] Yeah, I mean it’s one of the… Yeah, it’s not a…

Travis Hughes: [00:00:56] Not exactly the best weather. I have a four wheel drive Toyota Rav 4 and tell you what, today was the first day that I’ve actually ever had an issue with the roads. I actually started sliding. I almost hit a car in front of me just because, like, I hit the brakes well behind them and just kept sliding and sliding. I was like STOP! But I didn’t hit them. It’s OK.

Rudy Diaz: [00:01:26] That’s good. So, with that said, we’re going to talk about this week’s student of Rexburg. This is one story done by our reporter from the Scroll, Shelby Delbridge and she covered a person named Noemie Roubaud. She is a freshman studying food science here. She’s an international student from Marseille, France.

Travis Hughes: [00:01:53] Ooh France, I like that.

Rudy Diaz: [00:01:55] Yeah. And it’s really interesting because she decided to travel all the way there to here to study. And she is a one-of-a-kind student because she’s also not a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. And for those who don’t know about any BYU in general, it’s very rare because a lot of the demographic here is from that Latter-day Saint community. So yeah, she shares her story, pictures and wonderful insights on developing her education and spirituality at the same time. And so go check that out on the Scroll website. The title of the story is “French student finds cultural and religious adventure in Rexburg.” Go check it out. It’s a one-of-a-kind story. Let’s transition to our topic, or should I say, winner of the poetry contest.

Travis Hughes: [00:02:54] Yes, we have a haiku submitted. It was easily my favorite one that got submitted. It was a haiku submitted by our one of our co-workers, actually, Aida Tibbitts. The Haiku was from the Georgia On My Mind Facebook page.

Rudy Diaz: [00:03:13] Yes. And so the grand prize was that I would read it. And here we go. Reading a haiku from the Georgia On My Mind Facebook page shared by Aida Tibbitts. Boy that was a mouthful. All right. And it states: Love is in the air. But so is influenza. Wash your filthy hands.

Travis Hughes: [00:03:41] Oh yeah. Great poem, great haiku.

Rudy Diaz: [00:03:45] Yes. Very well done. Thanks for the submission, because to be honest, it addresses two things: love for Valentine’s week, but also the amount of sicknesses going around.

Travis Hughes: [00:03:56] Yeah, don’t get sick, please. Don’t pass it around, don’t give it to anyone else. Yeah. It’s not not fun to get sick, especially this time of year with school going on and also other stuff, so stay healthy and share the love.

Rudy Diaz: [00:04:11] Exactly. You don’t want to ruin Valentine’s Day by getting sick. So with that said, congratulations again, Aida, and thanks to everybody who participated and submitted your poems. So, with that said we have an interesting thing to talk about. The police log. Now the Scroll is covering the police log. So basically what it is, is it takes the best of each week or the highlights of each week from the police log given to us by the Madison County Police Department. So to talk a bit more about that we actually have a surprise person who is going to talk a little bit about this Mr. Eric Grossarth.

Eric Grossarth: [00:04:55] So the police log’s just a daily report that’s put out by the Rexburg Police Department, and from that log, we just kind of pick, like Rudy said, the best items for the week that sparks some interest. I mean, I’ve seen where people get calls from McDonald’s because it’s too busy. Somebody needed a little gas, the police went out and help there. I mean it’s just an all around good option for people to kind of see what’s going on in the community. Kind of gives a good little laugh sometimes, and there’s really just a lot of interesting stories that you can find by looking at that log. I mean, each week it’s possible to come up with four in-depth stories off of two sentences you see in that log. So, I mean the important part of just seeing the police log out there is just to kind of know what’s going on the community. The police department is going out there working on their duties to protect the community. So yeah, it’s kind of an exciting option which is popular, so we’re really glad to bring it back.

Rudy Diaz: [00:06:03] Very interesting. Thanks Eric.

Travis Hughes: [00:06:05] Yeah. Some of my favorite things about the police log is I’ve been able to read it over the past couple of years. Yeah, I mean, some serious things happen for sure and some things should be taken very seriously, but anyone who has read it when we had the newspaper or has taken time to read it online since we’ve converted to online there’s some really funny things that happen in the police log. I personally love the police log in finding out the kind of wacky things happening in Rexburg.

Rudy Diaz: [00:06:41] Oh yeah.

Travis Hughes: [00:06:41] You wouldn’t think that people do. The police get called to these like weird random places, things that are going on. And it’s quite entertaining to read.

Rudy Diaz: [00:06:56] Yeah. For people who think not much happens in Rexburg, there’s so much that goes on in the police log and it definitely gives that point of view in it. And I actually work alongside with Eric on it, and it’s surprising what pops up. From this week’s police log titled “A jump start and a little gasoline,” there was one that surprised me. So one of the officers reported, and I’m reading from the police report on the Scroll website. It says, “Police contacted a female who is believed to be wanted. Upon speaking with the female, they found she was not the person in question, but she was still wanted for two warrants. Upon further investigation police found that the male who was with the female was also wanted for four warrants. Both individuals lied about their names to police. During an inventory search of the individual’s vehicle, they found methamphetamine, alprazolam and methamphetamine paraphernalia. Both individuals were booked on multiple charges along with their warrants at Madison County Jail.” It just kept building and building and building, and I’m like, dang.

Travis Hughes: [00:08:16] That one was pretty great. It just kept going and going and going.

Rudy Diaz: [00:08:23] Yeah. So you guys never know what’s going to happen in Madison County so always check out that police for the 411.

Travis Hughes: [00:08:30] Yes, for sure. And you know a lot of you already find the police log as one of the best things or one of your favorite things about the Scroll. It always gets great views on the website. It always does great. So, for those of you who have not read the police log or are new to the Rexburg, definitely check it out because if you want a laugh to brighten up your day, I guarantee you’ll find it on the police log.

Rudy Diaz: [00:08:52] Definitely. With that, let’s transition into our next two big things happening which are Valentine’s Day and Presidents’ Day.

Travis Hughes: [00:09:02] Yeah, Valentine’s Day is tomorrow. I hope you guys have your special days planned out with your significant others, or if you are lacking a significant other that, you know, you’re ready to go party with roommates, your friends or sit sadly in your room and eat ice cream, you know. Depends on how you want to celebrate it.

Rudy Diaz: [00:09:25] Maybe individuality is your specialty.

Travis Hughes: [00:09:28] Actually, funny story. This year’s Valentine’s Day and last year Valentine’s Day are the only two Valentine’s Days I’ve spent with someone — with my wife. And so, yeah, that was me. For those 22, 21 years of my life was sitting in my room and eating ice cream and not ever wanting to get in a relationship ever because relationships suck. But it’s ok. I am married now. So, tell you what, if I can do it, you can do it.

Rudy Diaz: [00:10:06] Yes, love is available for anyone. And, it’s OK for Valentine’s Day celebrate it to your own desires. With that said here’s what some of you guys plan to do for Valentine’s Day here on campus.

Shelby Wright: [00:10:22] I’m probably going to make myself some chocolate dip strawberries and probably rewatch You’ve Got Mail, or do homework. I have a test this weekend.

Yuen Ning Tung: [00:10:39] I don’t have anything planned for Valentine’s Day. For me, it’s just like a normal day so I basically just like having a normal day.

Rudy Diaz: [00:10:48] Neat. We wish you guys the best luck on your Valentine’s endeavors.

Travis Hughes: [00:10:53] And this weekend is Presidents’ Day — well, next Monday I should say. And we will have no school at BYU-Idaho on Monday. And I am excited because Mondays are my busiest days and I won’t have to deal with that. Thank goodness.

Rudy Diaz: [00:11:09] Yeah, it is definitely a relief and for many it is also an opportunity to travel out whether it be traveling to another part of Idaho, maybe visiting somebody in Utah or something like that. It is definitely an opportunity for doing that. However, with that said, I’m not going to lie, I had an idea of traveling to Utah to visit a friend. However, snow is a thing. And for all those traveling in Rexburg, if you are planning to travel please drive safely because it is expecting to snow quite a bit.

Travis Hughes: [00:11:49] Yes, a lot of snow in the forecast over the next week and a half. So yes. And it’s, I mean, as you guys have seen it, you guys have been here for it. The past week has been absolutely crazy with snow. I mean since we got up here for this break it’s been snowing it feels like, but the past week especially we’ve gotten dumped on. So please be safe, be careful on the roads as you’re traveling for Presidents; Day even as you’re traveling around Rexburg.

Rudy Diaz: [00:12:18] Yeah. And to add to that, looking into the police log there were many minor incidents or accidents from just car crashes. Not major, but little things that happen because of the snow. So, please be aware, drive safely and responsibly. Let’s get a little bit of intake and input from what BYU-I students planned to do for Presidents’ weekend.

Ayla Christian: [00:12:48] I have no idea what I am doing for this three-day weekend. Probably sitting in, watching some Netflix.

Rudy Diaz: [00:12:55] Just chilling.

Ayla Christian: [00:12:55] Probably sleeping

Yuen Ning Tung: [00:12:58] For the weekend, I probably spend time in my friend’s house like playing board games and card games.

Rudy Diaz: [00:13:09] Wonderful. And whether you’re going to be chill or do something, enjoy the day off.

Travis Hughes: [00:13:16] Yes, for sure. Speaking of this weekend though, this Friday night we have the Center Stage production going on. The Golden Dragon acrobats are coming to BYU-Idaho. Now, for all you out there thinking, oh acrobats, it’s not a famous singer. It’s not, you know, Vocal Point or anything like the 5 Browns. Maybe I’ll sit this one out. I tell you what, Rudy and I sat down and watched some of these guys’ performances, and I personally like acrobatic performances. I like to watch like America’s Got Talent and stuff and they do those kind of things. These guys are incredible as far as what they can do on stage. It’s absolutely incredible.

Rudy Diaz: [00:14:05] Yeah, definitely. Like this is definitely a performance full of energy, excitement. Like, it’s hard for me to explain because some of the things they do is just hard to explain. They literally go inside these huge round…

Travis Hughes: [00:14:22] Rings.

Rudy Diaz: [00:14:23] Rings. And they just do a bunch of things with these rings like rotating with it from the inside or…

Travis Hughes: [00:14:32] Rotating, spinning, flipping on their heads. I mean, rolling. There’s so many different things that they do with it. It’s pretty incredible to watch some of their videos together.

Rudy Diaz: [00:14:45] Yeah. And so with that said, definitely be sure to check them out. I mean they are a world-renowned act, and in the description it also states for their group, the performers are recognized as one of the premier Chinese acrobat touring companies of today, world renowned. Yeah. So don’t miss this opportunity. It is something different. For information or for tickets they are $6 for BYU-I students $12 for the general public. For the bleachers seats, they are $5 for BYU-Idaho students and $10 for the general public. Another important thing, go with classroom dress, so casual, and no children under 4. But yeah, so definitely go check them out.

Travis Hughes: [00:15:41] Definitely be sure to check it out and attend because I really think this will be something special.

Rudy Diaz: [00:15:48] So, with that said this is the conclusion to another episode of The Headline. For any additional information, maybe hyperlinks to some of the articles we referenced or more information on the Golden Dragon acrobats, be sure to check at the end of the page for more information.

Travis Hughes: [00:16:10] Yes, check down below for sure, and if you guys haven’t heard any of our previous podcast be sure to check them out. I’ve personally really enjoyed doing this. This is our fourth episode that we’ve done so far and it’s been a lot of fun for me working and doing this with you Rudy. I hope you guys are enjoying what we’re doing as well, and I think you know we want to hear your feedback as far as how you think we’re doing. You know if there’s things you want to hear about that we’re not talking about, if there’s things that we should be covering that we are missing out on, we’d like to hear from you so be sure to let us know in the comments. What we can do to improve or also how we’re doing in general.

Rudy Diaz: [00:16:49] Yes. And thank you guys so much. Especially our dedicated listeners who have been following or keeping up with us every week. Fun fact, as we continue on with this podcast, we grow in the numbers of listeners. So we appreciate and value each and every one of our listeners. And with that said, be safe, try to stay warm and this has been The Headline.

Links and notes from the show: Here is a link to “French student finds cultural and religious adventure in Rexburg” by Shelby Delbridge The intro music was provided by Purple Planet Music.