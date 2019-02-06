The Headline: Love, Friendship and Poetic Opportunities

Rudy Diaz: [00:00:05] What’s up everybody. Welcome to another exciting edition of The Headline with yo, el Rudy Diaz.

Travis Hughes: [00:00:13] And me, Travis Hughes.

Rudy Diaz: [00:00:15] Fantastic Spanish, Travis.

Travis Hughes: [00:00:16] I know, I’m a great Spanish speaker. All those semesters in high school really paid off.

Rudy Diaz: [00:00:22] I tell you what. That’s very true. So today we got an exciting episode talking about poetry contests, Valentine’s Day and so much more. But first, let’s kick it off with this week’s teacher of Rexburg, or a faculty member. Interesting because we usually cover students but this teacher has quite an interesting story. The teacher’s name is Rick Davis from the Humanities Department. And what’s interesting is Dave has been teaching humanities at BYU Idaho for 48 years.

Travis Hughes: [00:00:55] Wow, 48 years. That’s twice as long as I’ve been alive.

Rudy Diaz: [00:00:59] Yeah. And at the end of this semester he’s going to be retiring at the age of 75. But get this Travis, along with retiring from his work as a teacher, Davis actually recently retired as the Madison County coroner after 37 years in that position. Jentrie Stastny, fantastic reporter, covered this story, and it’s titled “Teaching the living and caring for the dead.” To find out more information be sure to check out the Scroll website and look for the story “Teaching the living and caring for the dead.” All right my poetic peeps. This week we have a contest for you. What is it you might ask? It is a poetry contest all about love.

Travis Hughes: [00:01:49] Yes. Valentine’s Day is next week actually. So for all you lovebirds out there write a poem for yours truly or your wannabe yours truly, if you don’t have a yours truly yet, but get that poem out there. Put it down in the comments for us or e-mail it to the Scroll e-mail if you like, but the comments will be easier for us and for you guys. If we pick you as the winner, we will read it on air on the podcast, right before Valentine’s Day. And then it will also be published in our description down underneath the podcast.

Rudy Diaz: [00:02:30] So get to that. Write down those poetry. We want to read all this stuff about love.

Travis Hughes: [00:02:47] And Rudy you’re quite the poetic man yourself.

Rudy Diaz: [00:02:49] Yes. In fact, next week’s podcast, which will be on Valentine’s Day, I will be reading it. I will read your poetry and give you guys a preview of what that will sound like. Here is an excerpt from one of my favorite poems of all time. Valediction Forbidding Mourning by John Donne and it goes like this: “But we by a love so much refined, That ourselves know not what it is, Inter-assured of the mind, Care less, eyes, lips, and hands to miss. Our two souls therefore, which are one, Though I must go, endure not yet A breach, but an expansion, Like gold to airy thinness beat. If they be two, they are two so…” And there it goes.

Travis Hughes: [00:03:43] That was beautiful. I love it. It was so wonderful. Quite an accent you were doing too.

Rudy Diaz: [00:03:50] I call it my poetic accent. It just happens. So if you want that opportunity for me to read your poetry or your poem, give it a shot. Anybody can win. Anybody’s got a shot. So like Travis said, send in those poetry for this contest and let’s get the romance and love flowing in The Headline air.

Travis Hughes: [00:04:13] Just want to make a point something out. This will be the day before Valentine’s Day when this podcast will go. Valentine’s Day will be the day after. So you can also use the poem that we read on air or in the comments section to read to your beloved and make her fall even more deeply in love with you or him.

Rudy Diaz: [00:04:32] Yes. So along with love, let’s talk about our first topic of the day which is bringing national stuff down to us which is National Make a Friend Day.

Travis Hughes: [00:04:42] Yes, February 11. That’s next Monday. So that will be the Monday after this podcast is National Make a Friend Day. Pretty straightforward. Go out and make a friend. Find a new friend that you’ve never met before, someone you’ve wanted to get to know. Maybe that cute girl or that good-looking guy across the row from you in your class, go sit down next to them, get to know them and maybe you can have a date for Valentine’s Day this year. I don’t know.

Rudy Diaz: [00:05:18] Yeah, I’m going to probably just find a friend just to start with. It’s not all love all the time. But yeah. And interestingly enough we got comments from students regarding their tips on how to make friends are also something that makes making friends hard. Like saying that phrase. So, let’s take a listen to some of our listeners and some of our…

Travis Hughes: [00:05:47] Fellow students.

Rudy Diaz: [00:05:47] Fellow students of Rexburg.

Dylan Scholer: [00:05:50] Take the time to talk to people and you’ll make friends faster than anything.

Jerry: [00:05:57] I think it’s caring and empathizing and I really think that, you know, you sometimes just gotta put down the phone and be there for the person you know they’re there face-to-face.

Rudy Diaz: [00:06:11] All right. So what was interesting is in one of the interviews I think it was the first one, he said, and his name was Dylan, he said being nice will help you make friends. Interesting comment. Like, what would you think that would mean. You know, being nice.

Travis Hughes: [00:06:34] It’s straightforward but not so straightforward at the same time. You know, being nice, it’s not just you know being the nice guy that smiles at everyone but making genuine efforts to be the good guy. Being the person who will go out of their way to do things for other people. It’s not just the person who doesn’t do anything mean but the person who is looking out for other people, and that’s one of the things that other people can see. I can think of specific people that I don’t know their names and they don’t know mine that I’ve seen throughout my few years here at BYU-Idaho that I consider genuinely nice, good people just because of the actions, I’ve seen them genuinely look out for others and care about what others think and empathized for them.

Rudy Diaz: [00:07:18] Yeah, thats a really good point. Especially, I mean I think I’m a nice individual, but especially for me the hardest part is always making that first step as well. At my time here at BYU-Idaho. Like it’s kind of scary at times taking that first step into getting to know new people because sometimes there’s, you know, oh boy, she made that face. I don’t think she’s interested in talking to me, or there’s a lot of just the classic doubts and stuff like that. But it’s not going to hurt, if you try. Now if you try to romantically say please date or something like that of course you’re asking for awkward stuff. I did that once. But making that first step can be difficult. But on that day, on the 11th, just give it a shot. Use it. Use it as an excuse itself. It’s National Make a Friend Day. Yo, you want to hangout or something like that, or you want to chill or at least get to know each other.

Travis Hughes: [00:08:20] Oh yeah, for sure. It’s friendship, you know. We’ve been joking around about romantics and stuff like that. Friends don’t need to be romantic, some of the best friends that I’ve made up at school have been, you know, they weren’t roommates or anything, they were just people that either sat next to me in class or we worked together or whatever it may be, you know you’re not required to be friends by any stretch of the imagination and you make that extra effort to go out of your way, you do things outside of class. And you develop a good friendship. And you’ve got someone with you to tell you through college and through even life. I still have people that I’ve met at school that I call from time to time for big decisions and advice.

Rudy Diaz: [00:09:09] Yeah and you never know who is going to be your friend or who’s going to be that long lasting friend. For example, when I started working with the Scroll I didn’t think — I went in thinking OK “co-workers are great. I don’t know if they’re going to be friends necessarily,” but as time went on I liked the whole Scroll staff, even though it’s changed through semesters. You know, I’ve really come to get to know and really become friends with our co-workers. You just never know and don’t miss opportunities because you never know who’s going to be that or your next posse. Pretty much.

Travis Hughes: [00:09:49] Yeah, for sure. So on February 11. Be sure to go out there and make a friend. Go find someone who you’d like to be friends with and start that new relationship. All right. And now onto our headliner this week which are the Valentine’s dances this weekend. On Friday, Feb. 8. We have the special needs Valentine’s dance from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Kirkham Building, Kirkham 202. And the Valentines Ball on Feb. 9 this Saturday from 8 to 11:30 pm in the Manwaring Center 220. The large ballroom dance place. I’ve actually never been inside of it before so I couldn’t tell you the name of it but that big room on the second floor. The same floor as The Crossroads.

Rudy Diaz: [00:10:37] I think that’s where they do the Latin dancing on Friday nights too I think.

Travis Hughes: [00:10:41] Yeah, they do a lot of different dance classes or clubs in there. But this is the school’s way of celebrating Valentine’s Day and it’s a little early. It’s, I mean almost a week before Valentine’s Day, but this is the time, the chance for you to show that special someone in your life that you know they’re important to you to go to a dance with, you know. Guys, take take your girl. I know they love dancing they love dancing with you, even if you’re not the biggest fan of dancing and vice versa. So be sure to to check it out and and to the Valentine’s dances this weekend.

Rudy Diaz: [00:11:21] Definitely ,and like I said earlier was making a friend using that an excuse to make a friend. Well this could be an excuse to also start something like a simple fun date because Valentine’s Day, I mean we all know, it’s either love is in the air or…

Travis Hughes: [00:11:39] Not.

Rudy Diaz: [00:11:40] Not that way. I mean, who knows, maybe I’ll end up eating a bucket of ice cream.

Travis Hughes: [00:11:47] Nah, you’ll have a date to the Valentine’s Ball this Saturday. I know it just have a feeling.

Rudy Diaz: [00:11:57] But, I don’t know how to respond. Rudy and romance are just two different things. It makes me silent.

Travis Hughes: [00:12:10] Just gotta go ask someone, man. It’s not the hard. It’s no pressure. It’s just a dance, you know. No big deal.

Rudy Diaz: [00:12:17] Yeah but I don’t want it to be a type thing where you want to go out with me. And then it kind of signifies you want a long term relationship or something like that. I know that’s probably not going to happen. But, you know, I’ve been in situations where I go on a good date and then all of a sudden there’s a huge commitment that needs to be made, and I don’t want to do that or even give off that vibe.

Travis Hughes: [00:12:38] Yeah, for sure. I mean everyone has their own time. You know, it is called BYU-I Do for a reason I guess. But you know, I think it’s interesting you bring it up that there are tropes and there are things that people talk about with, you know, when you ask someone on a date, what does that imply? Does that imply that you’re just wanting to be casual? Does that imply that you’re interested in them, and then everyone in for interprets it differently. Actually, you know what, let’s turn it over to you guys. What do you guys think? Comment down below what you guys think about asking people on dates. Even to a Valentine’s ball or just to, you know, Sodavine. What does a first date mean to you?

Rudy Diaz: [00:13:19] Yeah. That’d be pretty interesting because I’m not going to lie, it’s always been something I’ve debated about with myself because there is that mentality of BYU-I Do. But, I really just want to go on dates to, you know, figure stuff out find to.

Travis Hughes: [00:13:38] Let us know in the in the comments below if you guys think first dates are more casual or if it’s a sign of interest and serious relationships. And, you know, I think it’s up to everyone personally, I just, I’m just curious what you guys think. So definitely let us know below.

Rudy Diaz: [00:13:51] Definitely. And with that said, Be sure to check out these two Valentine’s event, and only one of these events are actually going to need a ticket. The event is the Valentine’s Ball, so be sure to check the Ticket Office online or locally. And the cost is $5 with an I-Card for a ticket or $7 without. If you are going to pay at the night of at the door, that will also be $7. So be sure to check those dance’s out. Have a lot of fun, take friends, take a date. Just enjoy yourself. Valentine’s Day has the potential to be great whether it’s at a dance with other people or at home watching Eat, Love, Pray, or pray and whatever that movie is with Julia or no…

Travis Hughes: [00:14:44] Well, I think that’s going to wrap up our podcast for the day. Thank you so much for tuning in for listening. We couldn’t really do it without you guys. A podcast is all about the listeners, and we couldn’t do it without you guys. So thank you for listening. Thank you for participating. Be sure to check out any links below for if you’re looking for anything that we’ve talked about, other links to stories or websites. We’ll provide the links down below as well as be sure to comment your poetry and any poems that you guys have to celebrate Valentine’s Day with. Hopefully, if you’re the lucky one you’ll be the one read on-air next week and published in the description.

Rudy Diaz: [00:15:27] Yes, and don’t be afraid. Any of our listeners can participate whether you are a student or not. We want to see your poetry. We want to publish it, and most importantly, I definitely want to read it. So do not be afraid to submit make comments and like every YouTuber says, click, share, like, subscribe.

Travis Hughes: [00:15:48] Click the notification bell.

Rudy Diaz: [00:15:53] Yay. All right, well again, thank you guys so much, and until next time this has been The Headline.

