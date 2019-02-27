The Headline: Mid-semester hype and how do you pronounce Goitse?

The Headline is a weekly podcast published by Scroll that covers the hot topics, events and students on campus. This week, Rudy Diaz and Travis Hughes discuss the police log, the halfway point in the semester, block classes and the band Goitse coming to town.

Rudy Diaz: [00:00:05] Hello everybody. It’s me, Rudy Diaz.

Travis Hughes: [00:00:08] And me, Travis Hughes.

Rudy Diaz: [00:00:09] And we’re the hosts of The Headline. And may I add, I’m feeling a whole lot better this week.

Travis Hughes: [00:00:16] Yeah, it’s nice to be recovering from an illness.

Rudy Diaz: [00:00:21] Oh, definitely. As some of our viewers saw on Facebook we were sick and out for it last week. But we’re back here with a bunch of excitement not only for campus but around the areas around us.

Travis Hughes: [00:00:36] Yes. We are the news, we do that.

Rudy Diaz: [00:00:41] So with that, for this week we’re going to start a little differently with the one and only police log. When I was working on the police log this past week with Eric I found one that was pretty interesting. So the police log for this week, which you can find on the Scroll website, byuiscroll.com.

Travis Hughes: [00:01:03] .org

Rudy Diaz: [00:01:03] Ah, is it really .org?

Travis Hughes: [00:01:06] Yeah byuiscroll.org.

Rudy Diaz: [00:01:06] .org. Ignore the com it’s org. So, ready for the story Travis? This police log.

Travis Hughes: [00:01:15] Yeah, let’s take a listen.

Rudy Diaz: [00:01:16] All right. So it said — and it states and I quote — “Police were dispatched to check on a vehicle that was parked by a travel trailer in the LDS Summerwood parking lot. The vehicle had clothing hung over the windows and was running. Police located the vehicle and made contact with the occupants. The occupants were eating lunch and watching a movie on a cell phone. The occupants were not engaged in illegal activity. Police then cleared them from the call.” Wow that was, yeah, pretty interesting.

Travis Hughes: [00:01:50] Yeah. You know, I don’t think I’ve ever heard of people getting police called on them for sitting in their vehicle watching a movie before but, you know, people get a bit suspicious, I don’t know.

Rudy Diaz: [00:01:59] Exactly, safety first. I mean, as it does state the vehicle had clothing hung over the window and was running, got to be sure. And you always have to be safe and double check. Be sure to check this week’s police log on the BYU-I Scroll website and the title of it, the story this time is “From throwing hot dogs to parking and jail.” So with that said we’re going to transition to the next topic, mid-semester hype. So, ladies and gentlemen, today is the beginning of the Second Block, which means first block is done.

Travis Hughes: [00:02:35] We’ve hit the middle of the semester and your First Block classes are done, your Second Block classes are picking up. I had two First Block classes and I’ve got one Second Block class so I’m losing credits this second half, so I’m pretty happy about that.

Rudy Diaz: [00:02:50] Wow.

Travis Hughes: [00:02:50] But yeah we’ve gotten over the hump. We’ve gotten over the hardest or the the first half. And yeah, it’s looking forward to a good second half. For some reason second half always goes by faster than the first half. I don’t know why. Always seems that way for me though.

Rudy Diaz: [00:03:07] I wish I could say the same thing but when I took a Second Block class it was a math class. So it was the other way around. Second semester felt a whole lot longer. I’m an English major, by the way. And there’s a reason why I decided to go in that field because math is not my strong suit. To each their own, but math is not my own.

Travis Hughes: [00:03:28] Yeah, majority of students do the full semester classes probably a lot of you don’t have the actual block schedule, but something I actually picked up two semesters ago, I think. I started doing block classes — and tell you what, I actually really enjoyed it cause when you have the block classes it’s usually one credit courses. It’s half the semester so it feels like a full semester class. You’re going twice. It’s a full semester workload squeezed into half a semester, so that sounds like a lot, but it’s usually one credit courses that are not — I mean — you’re not taking calculus typically in a in a block course unless you’re a genius.

Rudy Diaz: [00:04:09] I must redact what I said earlier. You just reminded me I lied. I’ve taken two block classes; one for math, but the other one was the video COMM 360. That was actually a lot of fun. Never mind, block classes are great. It’s just got to be on a topic you love.

Travis Hughes: [00:04:30] Yeah, I use a lot of my block classes as electives. I took a parenting skills class with block classes. I’ve taken a couple of research classes, stuff that I figured would be supplemental to my career and also did my life, a lot of — parenting skills a good life skill class so thought that would be interesting one to take, and it was a lot of fun. I really enjoyed it.

Rudy Diaz: [00:04:55] Yeah. So maybe you guys have missed out on opportunities, but if you guys are ever interested look out for those classes, maybe it’ll work. With that said we also want to give other heads up for people graduating heads up that first due date for graduates in the graduate in the application for graduation is coming up on March 11. So giving you guys a heads up this is to be considered for honors and have your name and the commencement program. So by March 11 be sure to submit your grad applications. It’s interesting because that actually applies to me this semester, so and I’ve already done it. So yeah get on that and follow the rest of the due dates coming with graduation. And last but not least March 4 is the last day to withdrawal full semester classes with a W, and a W is pretty much a no grade and doesn’t affect your GPA so…

Travis Hughes: [00:05:54] Yep doesn’t look great. Well, I don’t have a W on my course record but I was told that W’s don’t look great for your career, but I don’t know anyone who really cares about your college transcript unless you’ve got a 4.0 in college so…

Rudy Diaz: [00:06:14] Yeah, I mean W looks better than an F. But yes, there is that option.

Travis Hughes: [00:06:21] Well yeah, I know you’ve gotten to this point in the semester and just one class is killing you or you’re just not going to pass the class. You know it’s better to just drop it now and get that W instead of an F because, well I had a class actually the start of the semester that I dropped it the second week of the semester just because it felt like it demanded more than — it was elective I didn’t feel like I needed to put that much effort into the elective class that isn’t really applying that much to my career, so definitely look into that option that the university’s set there for you but, you know, saying give up on your classes by any stretch of the imagination.

Rudy Diaz: [00:07:01] So with that said, before we end this segment of mid-semester hype, here is Rudy’s thoughts. Do not give up. The semester may be nearing to an end. Or maybe halfway through but there’s still so much left to accomplish whether it be midterms, finals, projects or anything of the sort. Give it your all. From my years here at BYU-I and just life in general it’s always easy to give up. Once you see the end in sight but don’t do it. I mean not only would there be possible regrets but you always just want to give it all you got so that you can say in the end yeah I gave it all I got. Even if it was a C project or anything. Hey, at least it wasn’t a zero.

Travis Hughes: [00:07:50] True that. Good advice there Rudy. I hear you.

Rudy Diaz: [00:07:54] As Rick Astley said, “never gonna give you up.”

Travis Hughes: [00:07:59] Never gonna let you down.

Rudy Diaz: [00:08:00] I don’t know how the rest of the song goes but…

Travis Hughes: [00:08:04] Never gonna run around and desert you, that’s the lyrics.

Rudy Diaz: [00:08:07] Keep on livin’ peeps. So with that said we’re going to go into BYU-I’s Got Talent.

Travis Hughes: [00:08:15] Yes. Yeah. It’s coming. It’s coming to Rexburg here. Auditions are today and tomorrow. Today’s auditions are for bands. If I understand that correctly, Rudy, it’s bands today.

Rudy Diaz: [00:08:30] Yes. Today’s audition for BYU-I’s Got Talent, for all of you people, are for bands and musicians only. So that’ll be taking place today from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. in the Manwaring Center in room 372. So make sure if you guys have any musical talents you guys would like to share or audition for the show and be the next star. Be sure to head over there during that timeframe and for dance and other talent act auditions, those auditions will be taking place on Thursday from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. And Thursday meaning tomorrow. And those will also be in the Manwaring Center 372A Little Theater same thing show up and get ready to show off what you got.

Travis Hughes: [00:09:20] Heck yeah, if you want to make it BYU-I famous, you got to. I mean, you got to show that talent that you got.

Rudy Diaz: [00:09:27] Exactly. Don’t underestimate yourself or sell yourself short. Maybe you guys have a talent that makes other people go gee, oh my, wow, yeah that’s … if you guys are wondering that’s how I get excited for things. Oh my. So maybe you guys can make me say that. But be sure to go there and audition. The actual show itself will be taking place on March 15 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. and at the Hart Auditorium in 250. So yeah, be sure if you’re either interested to audition or even the show itself, keep a lookout for all that stuff.

Travis Hughes: [00:10:12] Heck yeah. I’m definitely interested in the show. I love America’s Got Talent. My wife and I love to sit down and watch it and watch the acts and the incredible talent that people can come out of the woodwork and you never knew existed. I think that’s a good opportunity for anyone who’s got a talent that maybe people don’t know about to be able to demonstrate that and to show that. And who knows what would come out of it. It could be just so fun that you do but also could could lead to some really cool opportunities.

Rudy Diaz: [00:10:43] So go make it count if you got the talent or you guys are just spectators. Go watch what Rexburg got or BYU-I students got. And if you guys also are going to participate and like a shout out. You know definitely comment on the podcast give a shout out. Say if you’re dancing. Just say, oh my goodness I’m dancing, ah.

Travis Hughes: [00:11:04] Come check me out.

Rudy Diaz: [00:11:05] All right sweet. And with that let’s go to our closing segment talking about the hot stuff going on on campus this week.

Travis Hughes: [00:11:14] So as far as Center Stage goes we have a group, a band coming to town, and to be totally honest I’m not sure how to pronounce their name. I’ve looked it up. I’ve asked people asked around and I’ve come down to two possible conclusions. You guys let me know in the comments if I’m right or wrong but how I understand it is spelled G-o-i-t-s-e pronounced Goy-cha or Gwi-cha. I think it’s Goy-cha, but I’ve also seen Gwi-cha so, like I said correct me if I’m wrong but I’m going to go with Goy-cha. But basically they’re an Irish band. In fact they were named by Live Ireland as the traditional group of the year. And according to BYU-I’s website they became a leader of the new generation of traditional Irish bands. Laying the foundations for the music of all Ireland Bodhran champion Colm Phelan and Conal O’Kane who’s quickly making a name for himself as one of the finest guitarists of his generation. So this is happening on March 1 so this Friday at 7:30 p.m. in the Hart Auditorium. Tickets for the floor and red seats are six dollars for students, $12 for the public and for the bleachers, $5 for students and $10 for the public. No children of the age of 4 and it’s classroom dress. So casual dress and so if you’re looking to come see an Irish band get together like a you know Ed Sheeran song played the fiddle in an Irish band fell in love with an Englishman. Yeah yeah exactly. The Ed Sheeran song. If you want to go see an Irish band. Go check out Goitse, this Friday I think.

Rudy Diaz: [00:13:11] How do you spell that?

Travis Hughes: [00:13:12] G-o-i-t-s-e. I would think it was pronounced like Goy-tsee but it’s, I looked it up. It’s the words actually Irish so it has a pronunciation in their native tongue.

Rudy Diaz: [00:13:31] Alright, if anybody else says it’s pronounced otherwise please let us know.

Travis Hughes: [00:13:35] Yes. If I’m completely wrong and I’ve misinformed and the entirety of BYU-Idaho please correct me in the comments and I’m very sorry if I offended anyone for saying giving any sort of misinformation about Goitse.

Thank you so much. With that said, that is going to cap off and top off this week of The Headline. And as they say in Japan, arigato gozaimashita and until next time this has been The Headline.