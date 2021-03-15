The healing power of nature

From the treeless grasslands of Texas to the roaring Tetons of Idaho, Scott Sweet has always chosen to be in nature. Ever since Sweet was a teenager, he has traveled to Rexburg to visit his siblings who were students at BYU-Idaho. He fell in love with the surrounding atmosphere and knew he had to stay.

Now that Sweet is a junior studying geology, he uses any excuse to be outdoors. However, just being in nature is not enough for Sweet. He found a hidden talent in painting the landscapes he sees around him.

It wasn’t until Sweet returned home from his mission that he discovered this talent. After a date took him painting, something just clicked. He took to the local craft store to buy supplies to continue his self-taught passion.

Sweet’s favorite landscapes to paint are mountain scenes. To him, they feel similar to temples.

“The point draws your gaze upwards whenever you look at them. The peak points heavenward,” Sweet said. “Even though they’re looming in front of you, everything just seems small compared to the problems you may have.”

Reference photos are no problem for Sweet. The majority of his paintings are inspired by his own photographs. Sweet also searches for new spots to explore through others’ photography.

“It’s like a little scavenger hunt,” Sweet said. “Finding out ‘What angle did they take this picture at?’ It’s kinda fun too.”

Sweet has created a blog to share these beautiful locations with his viewers. He thinks that being able to visit a location that people have seen in photographs is worth so much more.

Nature’s tiny details are what draws Sweet in. He sees these locations with a completely different perspective after painting them.

“When you’re painting something, you are focusing on so many details; you’re seeing so much that you normally wouldn’t see if you’re just out there,” Sweet said. “Being able to capture it in a painting just enhances the experience of being out there.”

Sweet continues to update his Instagram and blog with his paintings and nature spots that he encourages people to visit. Through these platforms, he is able to express where he has been so others can experience the healing power of nature.