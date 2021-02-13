The Heavens are Open celebration

Amidst the glacial wintery days in Rexburg, warm light shines through the Jacob Spori Building, leading students to the latest showing in the art gallery: The Heavens are Open.

“We wanted to have the exhibit be a platform to commemorate the First Vision, celebrating and testifying of the truthfulness of the Restoration through our artistic expression,” said Kyoung DaBell, the director of the exhibit, in an email interview.

The exhibit was supposed to open in April 2020 to commemorate the 200th anniversary of Joseph Smith’s first vision.

According to the BYU-I website, “Unfortunately, the pandemic forced the exhibit to be postponed. Now, we are pleased to present this exhibit in time for the 201st anniversary of this seminal event in Church history, when young Joseph Smith approached his Father in humility, early in the spring of 1820. The resulting answer to his prayer would forever change the world.”

This commemoration is being celebrated with BYU-I staff’s artwork and personal presentations of what the restoration means to them. Sharon Duque, a faculty member and an artist, created Pillars of Light, a work made of slides and LED lights.

“I had boxes and boxes of old slides,” Duque said. “They had become obsolete, but they’re so beautiful and I wanted to make something with them. I started to think about how those slides really represented all the dispensations of time on the earth before the final dispensation ushered in by Joseph Smith. I thought about how all dispensations had light, but that more light would be given through the restoration of the gospel.”

Each piece of work is centered around the Restoration. It is a testimony to the audience of Joseph Smith and his vision.

According to the BYU-I website, “We hope to share the spirit of the First Vision, lifting the souls of those who visit the exhibit.“

The gallery is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m.-8 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. until Feb. 24.