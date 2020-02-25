The helping paws of Rexburg

The nation has seen a rise in the popularity of emotional support animals on college campuses. Washington State University’s access center reported that in 2011, they received two or three requests for emotional support animals. Now the center receives upwards of 60 requests each year.

At BYU-Idaho, several students use support animals to help with various issues including mental health.

“Every time I cry she comes up to me and purrs,” said Hannah Mora about her 19-year-old cat, Victoria. “She knows when I’m sad.”

Mora, a senior studying social work, said there is an unfair amount of controversy surrounding emotional support animals.

According to Mora, some people abuse the system and get their pets certified as support animals so they can bring their pets to places they normally wouldn’t be allowed to. However, for several students on campus, emotional support animals are essential to their academic success.

Cooper Davis, a sophomore studying biomedical science, owns a yellow lab named Brutus. Despite the name, Brutus is a loving, supporting animal and a piece of home, according to Davis.

About a year ago, Davis and his younger brother received two yellow lab puppies, Brutus and George, from a family friend. Davis’ younger brother sometimes asks, “do you think George misses his brother like I miss mine?”

“My first semester I was just alone,” Davis said. “I had to bring my dog up here.”

Now Brutus keeps Davis company while he studies.

“He keeps me focused,” Davis said. “My grades are way better this semester.”

For one student on campus, her support animal is more than just a study buddy. Macie Stucki, a junior studying elementary education, has a dog named Tuesday, which keeps her out of the hospital.

Stucki was diagnosed with a chronic illness when she was in high school and struggles with depression and anxiety. The worse her mental health gets, the worse her chronic illness develops. It’s a vicious cycle.

Tuesday is Stucki’s second emotional support animal. Stucki said the playful black lab has a huge positive impact on her life.

“I calm down a lot faster when I’m having an anxiety attack when she’s with me, and she’s just comforting,” Stucki said.

Stucki feels frustration when she gets looks from strangers who assume she doesn’t need an emotional support animal.

“Before I had an (emotional support animal) I couldn’t live up at school,” Stucki said.

About halfway through each semester, her anxiety and depression would get so bad that it made the symptoms of her illness worse, hospitalizing Stucki.

“People who know me and have seen that happen to me don’t bat an eye at the fact that I have Tuesday,” Stucki said.

All three of these students have gone through the proper channels to be able to bring their emotional support animals to BYU-Idaho. All received doctor’s notes and even filled out extra paperwork from their apartment managers.

“They’re a really important part of a lot of people’s lives,” Mora said. “It’s not fair for people to look down on you for having one.”