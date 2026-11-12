Romney Geology Museum displays ancient history

A display of a Dinosaur skull and 2 feet at the very front of the Museum

In room 156 of the George S. Romney Building, the Romney Geology Museum is open Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and later on Thursdays from 6 to 9 p.m., giving students the chance to view fossils from the Earth's beginnings.

Forest Gahn, a professor in the geology department, spoke on the special nature of the museum:

"One of the things that makes the museum worthwhile is that it provides a place for students to come and look at basically objects that are representative of the creation."

The museum offers students the chance to have real-life examples of fossils, minerals and rocks they are learning about in their classes. The contents in the Museum are diverse and cover many different eras of the Earth's early history.

William Buchanan, a sophomore studying geology, said, "I think it's good to educate ourselves; not only do you know a student may want to go into geology, they can go into the museum and see what it's about and see what interests them."

The Patterns of Change

This display is an outline of the progression of Humans throughout early history. The display outlines human evolution from early primates to modern Homo sapiens. The oldest skull they have is Sahelanthropus, a small hominin that lived in the African forest about 7 million years ago.

The youngest dated skull they have on display is an African Homo sapiens skull from about 200,000 years ago. The display is in order of age, with the oldest dated skull, Sahelanthropus, on the far left, moving across to the far right, where there are Homo sapiens skulls and other early human artifacts.

This is a display of skeletons and skulls from the early history of Human life. Image credit: Elliott Hobbs

The Lodgepole Formation

The Lodgepole Formation rocks were found in the mountains surrounding BYU-Idaho. Specifically, this display gives examples of what fossilized early marine life looks like. According to the museum's plaque, this display includes rocks that have preserved crinoids, brachiopods, corals and other marine life from the tropical ocean about 355 million years ago.

Photo of the Lodgepole fossils and rocks on display. Image credit: Elliott Hobbs

The Hagerman Horse

The Hagerman Horse display is important because it is declared the state fossil of Idaho. Visitors will find the Hagerman Horse display just outside the museum in the hallway of the Romney building.

According to the display, it shows pieces of the Hagerman Horse, including the skull, neck, shoulder, foot bones and tooth tear. From the fossils, observers can see that the Hagerman Horse roamed the Earth during a much wetter and warmer time in Idaho. Students have the opportunity to observe what the state fossil of Idaho is and looks like.

The Green River Formation and Manning Canyon Shale

The other exhibits are the Green River Formation and Manning Canyon Shale. The Green River Formation is a collection of rocks that were deposited from a freshwater lake about 50 million years ago. These fossils and rocks hold the preservation of fish, crocodiles and palm fronds.

The Manning Canyon Shale was deposited in an ancient swamp 320 million years ago. It was exposed in the hills west of BYU, and the collection of rocks on display can preserve the remains of early trees, ferns, flying insects and amphibians

The Romney Geology Museum is one of the three Museums that are featured on campus; the other two can be located in the Jacob Spori Building and the Ezra Taft Benson Building.