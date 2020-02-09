The history of barbershop singing

On Feb. 22, the Barrus Concert Hall will be filled with harmonious sounds of barbershop singing. Every year around springtime, many quartets around the area travel to Rexburg to participate in the BYU-Idaho Barbershop Music Festival.

The Barbershop Festival is an event open to all students, but for Andrew Gordon, a senior at BYU-I majoring in university studies, it has been a big part of his life. Gordon has participated in Barbershop singing since 2008 when he was in high school. He continues to this day, especially now as he prepares to perform at the Barbershop Festival.

“I have been attending this school since 2013 and have participated in the festival as a singer every year since then,” Gordon said. “It is my favorite weekend of the entire year. I love getting to meet the guest quartets that are brought in and being able to talk with them and hear a first-hand perspective on the world of barbershop singing.”

Barbershop singing is a style vocal performance by a four-part harmony. Barbershop singing started with African American traditions.

According to Barbershop Harmony Society, “Starting in the 1880s and 1890s, the black community harmonized recreationally the popular songs of the day as well as spirituals and folk songs, improvising harmonies according to long-standing African-American musical practice.”

For those that are interested in attending the Barbershop Festival, they can go to the Events Calendar and learn more.