The History of Scroll : A glimpse of the history of the school newspaper

For over a hundred years, students in Rexburg have enjoyed the presence of the Scroll newspaper, and looked to it as a source of campus and local updates. Throughout this time, the Scroll has known many names, but the wit and timeliness of it’s articles have never changed. Shortly after Ricks college was established in 1888, a school newspaper surfaced to keep the student body involved in campus life. According to the David O. McKay Library (Special Collections), the school published the first newspaper, Student Rays, in 1905 and lasted until 1933. The paper was published irregularly in the first few years but as the school grew and progressed so did the paper.

By 1934, campus news was in full swing and took on a new name: the Purple Flash. This name lasted for the next three years. In those years, readers could feel the enthusiasm the students had for their school by the content of the paper. Students could easily find their peers in the paper as the upcoming football lineup, school clubs and student government were regularly highlighted. The campus newspaper created a close community for students and faculty, it was a medium for people to communicate through personal ads and opinion pieces. One personal ad published on Nov. 22, 1935, said, “Lost: 48 hours of sleep. If found please return to John Daniel Roberts”.

Such wit and creativity was not uncommon in the Purple Flash, personal ads in the form of poems were submitted, one specifically in 1935 invited the community to a holiday party. It was also common to see advertisements for local businesses in Rexburg. In the same edition the latest Paramount Picture was advertised A Melody in Spring in a local theater for 25 cents. As Ricks college adopted the Vikings as their mascot, the campus newspaper changed their name to the Viking Flash in 1937. The Viking Flash printed few copies the year it was in production and sold for 10 cents a copy to the community. In that year, the newspaper gave attention to detail to the students. The front cover on Dec. 22, 1937, featured the names of 27 new students who would be attending that winter quarter. Students also submitted poems to the paper they wrote as well as their favorite quotes to motivate other students.

After a short season, the Viking Flash retired and became the Viking Scroll in 1939. By this time, the newspaper program was polished and was run by a handful of students. The usual newspaper edition was about four pages long but was packed with campus articles, sarcastic columns, and everything there was to know about The Vikings most recent win. The Viking Flash kept students up to date on the school’s Greek-life events of the time as well as other social events. The paper also published a student directory each semester, giving the names, phone numbers, Rexburg address and the name of the high school each student attended. Today’s students would recognize some of the ads included in the early campus newspapers. Known businesses in town such as the late Porter’s craft store, shows at the romance theater or a new sale at Broulims dotted each edition. After a long run as the Viking Scroll, the publication shortened it’s name and became the campus newspaper students know today, the Scroll.