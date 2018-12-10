The history of Scroll

Sharing is caring!











The Viking Scroll changed its name to just Scroll in 1973 and has remained the same even throughout the transition from Ricks College to BYU-Idaho. Scroll continues to be the university’s student newspaper’s title today.

In 1973, the paper was published twice weekly, on both Tuesday and Friday mornings. In 2018, the Scroll is published once a week on Tuesdays but starting in 2019 will only be printed once a semester.

The sections of Scroll have shifted around and changed numerous times through the years, from Comics to Classifieds, Religion, Opinion, People, to World & Nation and even occasional summaries about the weather. Prior to news sections separated by those who publish content by days of the week, the sections were divided into Arts & Entertainment, Campus, Religious Freedom, Sports, Scrollbuzz and News in order to find more general and campus news.

Looking at copies of Scroll throughout the years, trends can be identified simply by looking through the newspapers ads. In the ’90s, tanning ads, a stereo repair ad and ads for Porter’s craft store were included. Coupons for discounts to local places such as Sonic and the Paramount 5 theater have also been included.

As updates to the campus have been made, Scroll has been on top of reporting them. In an article titled “Testing Center makes revamps” from the Jan. 29, 2002 it reads, “Instead of giving printouts this semester, the Testing Center has updated to using a monitor to display the students’ test scores. Students’ test scores are displayed next to the last four digits of their student identification numbers.”

Scroll has had numerous changes throughout the years and has taken turns incorporating many fun elements such as Sudoku, BYU-I Tweets and Instagram post of the week selected from actual students’ posts. Opinion pieces have been a common component of the paper, providing Scroll editors with a place to share their personal thoughts about topics they care about within editorials and columns.

The first article published online for the Scroll was May 1, 2009. Six years later, in 2015, the official mobile app was launched. Today, sharing Scroll content online, through its app and on social media, is key. Facebook, Instagram and Twitter provide platforms for readers to interact with content. Followers can read articles, view photos and watch content produced by Scroll TV all online as well as comment and share.

Digitized images of the Scroll dating back into the 1970s can be found online using BYU-Idaho Scrolls Collection through the David O. McKay Library Special Collections.