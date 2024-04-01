Campus Life Events’ volunteers and employees took on the role of the Easter bunny Thursday as they scattered plastic eggs across campus.

Instead of candy, slips of paper were in every egg with the words, “Congrats you have won a prize.”

Campus departments and organizations, like BYU-Idaho’s Weekly Activities and Spirit Week, sponsored prizes for students to pick up at specific locations. Directions to the respective department’s office were printed on the paper for students to redeem until 4 p.m.

A two-egg limit was placed on students.

According to a post on the Campus Life Events Instagram account, the limit was set to get “as many students to be able to participate in finding eggs.”

MaryCatherine Martin and Mercedes Davis, students studying social work, participated in the small egg drop between their classes. They learned of the event after a girl in one of their classes came in with two Easter eggs.

While neither student knew about The Hoppening before Thursday, Martin and Davis knew the school hosted events like this one in previous semesters.

“I think it’s a cute idea,” Martin said.

The campus-wide small egg drop was one of many activities BYU-I hosted Thursday as a part of The Hoppening.

An Instagram video posted on the organization’s account the morning of the event outlined all the event’s activities, which included details on the small egg drop.

Other activities included a golden Easter egg scavenger hunt, games in the Manwaring Student Center, crafts at the Student Involvement Desk, an Easter basket raffle and free cupcakes and cookies.

The scavenger egg hunt allowed students to win larger department-sponsored prizes than those offered in the small egg drop.

From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Campus Life Events Instagram story posted hints every 30 minutes on the location of eggs.

The corresponding department-sponsored prize was posted before the hint, and the student who found the egg was posted when the egg was found.

Students won prizes, which included an air fryer, a Magic Bullet, IBC treats, a sweater blanket, Crumbl cookies, BYU-I approved workout clothing and more.

In the Manwaring Student, students had the opportunity to win more prizes at the Involvement Desk, pick up free Easter-themed treats, put their name in a raffle to win an Easter basket and participate in crafts located near the desk.

The Hoppening was on Instagram stories — something that Davis was not able to interact with.

“I haven’t heard or kept up with (the scavenger hunt) as I’m just not on social media,” Davis said.

Martin and Davis also discussed their difficulties participating in the event, as they are both in classes from 7:45 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday. However, they were able to use the forum break to win prizes in the small egg hunt.

Activities and prizes were finished by 4 p.m., and the winner of the scavenger hunt was announced Friday via Instagram.

