LISTEN: The ‘horrific’ journey of writing children’s horror stories

Josh Allen, an English professor, shared his thoughts on his new book, Out To Get You, to be published in Fall 2019.

Allen described his journey of how he got the idea to write for children and what it’s like to go through the publishing process.

He started out writing fiction for adults and found that he disliked writing because of the audience he was writing to.

“I just didn’t get very much enjoyment out of it,” Allen said. “Writing wasn’t fun for me.”

Then one night, while on a scouting expedition with a group of 12-year-olds, he was asked to tell a scary story. Allen enjoyed telling the boys horrifying tales about children like them and decided to explore what he could do to tell more of those stories.

He began writing a collection of short horror stories for middle schoolers, and one was published in a notable children’s magazine. This continued to fuel Allen’s desire to share his stories with children who might enjoy them.

When Gary Schmidt, author of two Newberry-award books for kids, came to BYU-Idaho a few years ago, Allen became good friends with him. Schmidt suggested for Allen to send his collection of horror stories to Gary’s agent, Rick Margolis.

Margolis read Allen’s collection and loved it. Allen agreed to a contract where Margolis would be his agent to assist with the publication of his books.

Margolis found Holiday House, a publishing company in New York, that wanted to publish Allen’s stories. Through many drafts, rewrites and edits, Allen worked with Sally Mortgidge, an editor with Holiday House, to get his stories ready for publishing.

When asked what the most difficult obstacles to overcome through the publishing process, Allen said, “It is learning to be a thin-skinned writer when you are writing, and a thick-skinned writer when your book is being edited and reviewed by others. It’s scary to put yourself out there, and it is worrying to wonder what they will think of your book.”

Allen gave three pieces of advice for aspiring writers who wish to see their writing published one day.

“One, develop a thick skin,” Allen said. “Two, write every day; and three, read at least ten pages every day of something you are not required to read for school.”

Allen teaches beginning writing foundation classes and creative writing classes.