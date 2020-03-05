The hype with harps

A harp generally has 47 strings, which equals almost the range of the piano minus the bottom two and top three keys. The students who participate in the ensemble consider their harp as a way to express themselves, a best friend and a way to bond with fellow harp players. They also use the harp as a way to express who they are.

“The harp is a form of expression,” said Sarah Mann, a sophomore studying in the Bachelor of Arts in Music. “It is a part of who I am because I have been playing it for over half of my life now. The harp is always there and it is a friend — you become friends with your harp and you’re not scared when you’re performing in front of people because your friend is genuinely up there with you.”

Mann would like to become a music practitioner and play at hospitals to calm patients as well as become a music therapist.

Katie Calderwood, a junior studying music, wants to continue on to graduate school, become a harp professor on a college level and open her own studio.

Most of the performers consider the harp a big part of their lives. They want to continue on playing the harp and have jobs that reflect all of the hard work and time they put into their art.

Students continue to prepare for this upcoming ensemble almost every day. They set practice times with a teacher for two and a half hours at a time and also practice by themselves and with classmates.

“It takes a lot of time to commit to an instrument,” Calderwood said. “I remember when I was young, my mom would get up with me in the morning and I would practice piano at 5:30 a.m. until 6 a.m. and then after school, I would come home and practice harp for 45 minutes. I think the biggest lesson I’ve learned is dedication and that it takes work. It doesn’t just come by not practicing but you have to put the time into it.”

The Harp Ensemble will fall on March 11 at 7:30 p.m. in the Recital Hall. It is a free performance. For more information about the performance, click here.