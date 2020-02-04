The key to her music

“Everyone knows her and loves her,” said Samuel Amezcua, a freshman studying communication. “She loves her music and you can hear that in the songs; it’s a really special experience.”

BYU-Idaho students have achieved great things beyond the outskirts of this small snowy town, one, in particular, being collaborative pianist Allison Vest. She will be performing with some of her friends on Feb. 5 at 7:30 p.m. in the Recital Hall of the Eliza R. Snow Center.

“If anyone wonders what it’s like to actually listen to someone who loves music, Allison is the best,” said Gabriel Taylor, a sophomore studying music. “She plays because she loves the music and she loves the people.”

According to her biography, she graduated in 2009 in music and has performed for many acclaimed conductors, orchestras and artists. Vest is still involved with many programs and students at BYU-I.

“I love and enjoy the people I work with,” Vest said. “It’s a joy to do what I love with my friends and those I meet along the way,”

Many have personally experienced the talent and precision her music exhibits, and many more are invited to hear her on Feb. 5.