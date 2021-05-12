The latest news on Rexburg, Idaho Temple reopening

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints released an announcement today that the Rexburg, Idaho Temple, along with seven other temples have now entered phase 2-B of reopening.

According to the church’s website, phase 2-B allows temples to be open “for all living ordinances and baptisms for deceased individuals with restrictions.”

The website also states that, “Temples in the following eight locations will begin Phase 2-B on May 24, 2021. Note: The online scheduling system for each temple will be activated on the Monday afternoon (mountain standard time) one week prior to the scheduled starting date.”

The temples that will be entering phase 2-B include:

Students all over Rexburg are excited by the Church’s announcement.

“Since the temples have closed, I’ve missed having the opportunity to leave my crazy life and enter the temple, leaving all my worries and struggles at the door,” said Mckenna Rose, a freshman studying biology. “I have missed feeling the peace that comes with the temple.”

This next phase of reopening is followed by light hearts and long awaited moments in a place special to many living near the Rexburg, Idaho temple.