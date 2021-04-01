The legacy continues

In 2001, President Gordon B. Hinckley publicly announced that Ricks College would change from a two-year junior college to a four-year institution called Brigham Young University-Idaho.

Students who had attended Ricks College then now have children who attend BYU-I.

Jack Hansen, a junior studying wildlife, fisheries, and range and Colton Lowry, a freshman studying biomedical science, are second-generation friends attending the University.

They have been friends since they were young and lived within 30 minutes of each other while growing up. Now, they are roommates just like their dads were when they attended college. For a while, Lowry even drove the same Toyota 4Runner his dad did in college.

“I think our dads met in college in the mid–90s and have been friends for over 20 years,” Hansen said.

Hansen and Lowry have lived the college experience by hunting, visiting family, working, dating, attending classes and even getting tested positive for COVID-19 together.

“It’s a very neat opportunity to think our dads did the same thing we are doing,” Lowry said. “How often does that happen in today’s world?”

Annika Lampropoulos, a junior studying communication, shared an experience her dad had while attending Ricks.

When Ricks College offered sports, Lampropoulos’s dad enrolled to play baseball. However, before the school year began, her dad threw out his shoulder while training and his career was finished.

Lampropoulos’s dad went on to graduate from Ricks College, then attended Utah State to get his bachelor‘s degree, but not without having another memorable experience at Ricks.

“My dad had zero understanding of church culture because he didn’t grow up around members,” Lampropoulos said. “So on his first weekend here, he and his friend drove to a girls’ apartment complex, honked the horn and asked these girls to go to Island Park.”

Lampropoulos’s dad knew a person who had a cabin down in Island Park and the group decided to spend the night there, although nothing inappropriate occurred.

According to BYU-I’s Honor Code, “Overnight co-ed activities that are not university sponsored such as spending the night together at the St. Anthony Sand Dunes, camping, staying in motels or cabins, and similar activities are prohibited.”

The same rules that exist at BYU-I today, existed at Ricks back then.

“Before school even started he got called in to meet with the superintendent,” Lampropoulos said while laughing. “My dad is usually a major stickler and is the stake president now. And he almost got kicked out of Ricks!”

Her dad gave her this advice before she started college:

“The Honor Code is actually a real thing that you have to do.”

Many things have changed since Ricks became BYU-I, but the legacy lives on through the students.