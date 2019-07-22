The little red BMW that could

A red BMW whipped around the corner and screeched to a stop. The owner of this car is Jacob Stiles, a sophomore studying business management.

“I like doing things on my car and figuring out how to do things and challenging myself, so it kind of evolved from there. I just wanted a fast car,” Stiles said.

Stiles bought a 1988 BMW E30 about two years ago, after his first car that his dad bought him didn’t run smoothly. He learned how to take the engine out of his BMW and replace it with a new one.

“After a while of having my car, I thought it was time for an upgrade,” Stiles said. “My brother was the one who kind of helped me on switching my engine. I basically got the upgraded version of his motor.”

Stiles took a lot of inspiration from his brother, who did the same thing to his car.

“My brother had a car that he had fixed up, but there was an oil leak so they went and bought another newer car and swapped out the engine in that and got it running again,” Stiles said.

Before fixing up the BMW E30, Stiles didn’t have a lot of experience with fixing up cars.

“There was a lot of reading I had to do. There are things on the internet called forums and people post threads where they explain how they did everything,” Stiles said. “A lot of it was just reading and going with it. I had no idea what I was doing at the beginning.”

Stiles hopes to continue working on his car to make it run as smoothly as possible.