The Lost Fingers bring “gypsy-jazz” to Rexburg

A woman with red hair and a yellow suit danced across the stage as three barefooted men in navy blue suits played the guitar and upright bass.

The Lost Fingers filled the John W. Hart auditorium with the sounds of “gypsy-jazz” on June 14.

Audience members, both young and old, were brought to their feet as the band played songs ranging from 1964 with “Tainted Love” by Gloria Jones to “Shotgun” by George Ezra, released in 2018.

Bryon Mikaloff, one of the group’s guitarists, said “Rexburg is grooving” as members of the audience danced about.

For Rosalie Roberge, the band’s vocalist, this was her first show in America. The group announced Roberge had joined the group last week, and it had been a “whirlwind” to prepare for the upcoming shows.

Eleven years ago, Mikaloff started The Lost Fingers.

The band got the inspiration for their name from Django Reinhardt, who developed a new way to play the guitar after losing two of his fingers in a caravan fire. This is also where the band found the inspiration for their style of music.

Last year, The Lost Fingers got together and put their “gypsy-jazz” spin on Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov’s classic “The Flight of the Bumblebee.” Their video now has 3.8 million views, making it their first viral video.

Mikaloff described the scene as the band was surrounded by millions of bees. None of the band was stung by any of the bees, but the videographer and photographer, in full protective gear, were stung “quite a few times.”

