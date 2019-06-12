The Lost Fingers find Rexburg as they come for Friday’s performance

The Lost Fingers, a French-Canadian, “gypsy-jazz” group, will perform in the John W. Hart Auditorium at 7:30 p.m. on June 14.

On the night of Nov. 2, 1928, while retiring to sleep in their caravan, Django Reinhardt and his wife experienced a fire that left Reinhardt hospitalized for 18 months, according to “Django Reinhardt: Know the Man, Play the Music“, by Dave Gelly. Just a few days before the accident, Jack Hylton, an English bandleader, offered to hire Reinhardt, a French-Romani guitarist.

Reinhardt lost the fourth and fifth fingers on his left hand which is used to press down strings on a fretboard while playing guitar. The loss of these fingers can be a career-ender for a guitarist.

Reinhardt overcame this problem and along the way, developed a unique sound and style. Influenced by American jazz, Reinhardt pioneered a new genre, “gypsy-Jazz;” jazz played mostly with string instruments.

Reinhardt’s story has influenced many modern artists. According to Reverb.com, a guitar magazine, Black Sabbath’s Tony Iommi decided to pick the guitar up again after losing the tips of two of his fingers in an industrial accident.

The Lost Fingers reference Reinhardt’s two lost fingers. They perform a variety of songs, from 80’s pop to Christmas classics, in this “gypsy-jazz,” two-finger style.

The band consists of two guitarists, an upright bass player and a vocalist, true to Reinhardt’s band composition.

The Lost Fingers have been together since 2006. Their first album was released in 2008 and sold over 200,000 copies according to their website. The album also received a double-platinum status in Canada.

Tickets cost $6 for BYU-Idaho students and $12 for the general public. They can be purchased in the ticketing office or online.

*Editors note the Scroll notes Roma is preferred for the nomadic ethic group because some consider Gypsy an offensive term. However the Scroll follows the given music genre on the Lost Fingers website.