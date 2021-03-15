The meaning behind the masks

In the words of the orphans from “Annie,” “You’re never fully dressed without a smile.”

It has been one year since the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic.

Due to wearing masks to help control the spread of the virus, smiles have been temporarily covered, but BYU-Idaho students still find ways to smile through creative masks.

Eden Burke, a freshman studying communication, loves her mask because her sister got it for her before she came to college.

“It is from South Korea, and really comfy,” Burke said. “I like it because it fits my face well.

Julie Judkins, a sophomore studying child development, also loves the comfort of her mask.

“My mom made the mask for me,” Judkins said. “I think it was from some leftover fabric of a project she was working on.”

London Jensen, a sophomore studying English, bought her mask from Hot Topic when she worked there.

“This is my go-to mask,” Jensen said. “It’s my most comfortable one. I like the dinosaurs on it because I think they are adorable.”

Sam Allison, a sophomore studying advanced vehicle systems, loves showing off his #Deznat flag mask which his friend designed. The #Deznat flag is from a hashtag on Twitter that began in 2018.

“It’s a symbol of who I am, and I am proud to have it on my mask,” Allison said.

Erik Birch, a junior studying art, received his mask as a birthday present from his mom.

“My mom’s friend made it,” Birch said. “It is really comfortable.”

Annalilia Balboa, a sophomore studying mechanical engineering, has a mask that says “Only good vibes” in Spanish.

“It’s cool because it’s in Spanish and I speak Spanish so that’s fun,” Balboa said.

While students wait for the restrictions to lift, the easiest way to “be fully dressed without a smile” is to find a mask to fit their style.