The meaning of Christmas

The dusty Christmas trees are pulled out, snow flakes fall quickly and the list for gifts seems to get longer and longer as our budgets get tighter and tighter this season.

Every year, filled with the same stress and rush to get the best gifts for family members, friends and significant others.

When the savior was born, a new star arose in the sky to brighten the night and the stressed and rushed were those to see Jesus in the arms of his mother, Mary.

What has changed throughout the millennia to shift our focus to the material things that now represent Christmas?

According to “Where Americans Find Meaning in Life,” published by Pew Research, one-third of Americans surveyed said their main focus is their career or job, nearly a quarter mentioned finances or money and one in five said faith, friendships or hobbies were their main reason for finding meaning in their everyday lives.

These, among others, were not just considered to give average meaning to their lives but a great deal of meaning, but only 20 percent said religion was meaningful.

The question asked, “What about your life do you currently find meaningful, fulfilling or satisfying? What keeps you going, and why?”

Asking ourselves this question, what truly brings us a satisfying life?

We at Scroll believe that Jesus is at the center of all we believe and do, whether it be sitting in class here on campus, attending Sunday School or celebrating Christmas.

While the answers can range from anything such as an education, career or job to family, friends and religion, but with holidays such as Christmas approaching, the most important reason for this season may become lost in the bubble we’ve put our life in.

The true meaning of Christmas was born amidst animals, perhaps on a cold, bitter night. He was wrapped in thin cloth and laid on hay instead of a warm crib.

Like the known children’s song says, “Away in a manger, no crib for his bed; The little Lord Jesus, asleep on the hay.”

The gift that was the most important was the birth of Jesus Christ, and to this day, he remains the gift and focus of Christmas.

His birth is an infinite gift because it has provided us with the atonement, the gospel, eternal families and so much more.

In John 14:6, Jesus said, “I am the way, the truth, and the life.” “No man cometh unto the Father, but by me” .

As Christmas gets closer and closer, even more than our own families, careers and agendas, Christ needs to reign in our hearts, minds and lives.

His birth, his life here on earth and his death needs to constantly stay with us. Christ still lives. He is our Savior and redeemer, our brother and our friend.

As many fly home to visit their family or for those that stay here this Christmas season, remember Jesus.

All the blessings and miracles that have come to you because of his birth and even after Christmas is over, continue to remember him.

According to mormon.org, “The true meaning of Christmas, however, goes beyond a single day or season of celebration. Remembering and giving praise to Jesus is not limited to Christmas but is meant for all times. You give meaning to Christmas by remembering His example — and following it”

We have the opportunity at BYU-I to celebrate Jesus in our classes, apartments, jobs, wards and home.

“Rejoice in the Lord,” the Bible encourages, “give thanks at the remembrance of his holiness” (Psalm 97:12).

While the average American may focus on the latest picture Kim Kardashian posted on Instagram or Trump’s influx of tweets, as a follower of Jesus Christ, our eyes and hearts are set on Him.

We are not the least bit encouraged to focus on a career, job, finances, family or politics. However, as we center our lives in the Lord Jesus Christ, these things will align themselves to help us become successful and happy.

After Christmas ends and the new year begins , the trees will be back in their boxes and the new presents may be forgotten, but let’s remember the Savior for the next 365 days of 2019 and the years of our lives to come.